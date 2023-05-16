Britney Spears Insists 'My Husband Gives Me Free Will to Do Whatever I Want' as Shocking Documentary Exposes Singer's Secrets
Britney Spears seemed to cryptically respond to TMZ's new documentary, Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, with a social media post late Monday night, May 15.
Mere moments after the tell-all tape was released, the Princess of Pop shared a lengthy message to her Instagram alongside a stock photo of a flower on a book, informing her followers: "My husband [Sam Asghari] has given me free will to do whatever I want 😒🙈😬😬😬 !!!"
As the documentary shockingly spilled inside details behind Spears' allegedly "isolated" life, Spears remained in good spirits, proceeding to tell supporters about her upcoming schedule.
"I’m so excited about this month !!!" the "Circus" singer wrote elsewhere in the Instagram post. "I’m remodeling 3 rooms in my house !!! I’m actually just getting white paint and going to repaint the rooms myself 🙄🙄🙄 !!! I’ve never painted a room before so I’m pretty excited … don’t laugh 😂 !!!"
"My girlfriend also just redid her bathroom and it’s absolutely beautiful !!! Ok so maybe I’m a little competitive lol 😂 !!! She really inspired me !!!" Spears explained regarding one of her pals.
The 41-year-old instructed her fans not to be concerned if she becomes less frequent on social media, since she will be busy working on the inside of her home.
"So if I’m not as up to date with Instagram … don’t worry y’all !!! I’m an interior designer at the moment 😜😜😜 !!!" Spears concluded.
The timing of the post comes just moments after TMZ executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere claimed, "most of the time, she’s at home by herself," or can be found "driving aimlessly" around the streets of Los Angeles.
"Sometimes she’ll drive to a quiet dirt path, park, and just kind of meditate," alleged the outlet's news director Brad Appleton.
The documentary also accused the star of being a "binge-sleeper" who sleeps for "three days" at a time and then "won’t sleep at all for the next few."
The mom-of-two's allegedly alarming behavior is cause for concern, as it has been more than one year since she was freed from her abusive 13-year conservatorship in November 2022.