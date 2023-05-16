Britney Spears Insists 'My Husband Gives Me Free Will to Do Whatever I Want' as Shocking Documentary Exposes Singer's Secrets

Britney Spears seemed to cryptically respond to TMZ's new documentary, Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, with a social media post late Monday night, May 15.

Mere moments after the tell-all tape was released, the Princess of Pop shared a lengthy message to her Instagram alongside a stock photo of a flower on a book, informing her followers: "My husband [Sam Asghari] has given me free will to do whatever I want 😒🙈😬😬😬 !!!"