Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Put on United Front in First Sighting Since Rumors of Toxic Marriage
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got some much-needed fresh air as their relationship remains under the public's magnifying glass.
As rumors of a volatile relationship between the two mount, the husband and wife were seen driving their white Mercedes-Benz SL-Class in the Westlake Village neighborhood of Los Angeles County on Tuesday, May 16.
Both Spears and Asghari wore sunglasses while driving around the Sunny state. The princess of pop also held her phone up covering her face, a move likely done to stop photographers from snapping photos of the couple.
Their rare sighting together — and out of the house — comes as a new special, titled Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, detailed their alleged toxic relationship post-conservatorship.
Fabian Garcia, the managing editor of TMZ — which created the documentary — claimed the 41-year-old “got physical with Sam," while executive producer Harvey Levin noted Spears' marriage is in "deep trouble."
Ahead of the special's release on Monday night, May 15, multiple insiders revealed that Spears gets into frequent screaming matches with the 29-year-old to the point where security has had to step in and break the pair up, it was reported.
As for what one trouble in their marriage may be, an insider dished that the songstress has been fuming about Asghari's commitment to his career and busy work schedule.
The mother-of-two reportedly feels like the actor is "putting his work before her," meaning she's often left home alone while he's traveling around the world for work. "Sam has been out of town a lot because he has been on location filming outside of L.A. and it does cause issues because Britney does not like being alone," explained the source.
Though she is "supportive of his career," a part of the Grammy winner "feels like she is the reason that his career took off in the first place," they added.
Despite these rumored troubles in the relationship, the source insisted that Spears and Asghari — who wed in June 2022 — are not headed for a split. In fact, they have apparently been going to marriage counseling "and find this to be invaluable to working out anything."
The insider also debunked allegations that Spears has ever laid a hand on her hubby, saying: "She is not a violent person."
Daily Mail obtained photos of Spears and Asghari's outing.