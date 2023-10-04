Britney Spears Teases She's Writing a Second Memoir Weeks Before 'The Woman in Me' Hits Shelves

"Riding' n writing ✍🏻 !!! All I'm doing at the moment … volume 2 coming after 1 🙈🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! #TheWomanInMe," Spears wrote alongside a video of herself onboard a private plane with a group of male friends, riding a horse and other fun moments from the tropical vacation.

Fans will surely be treated to many shocking revelations in the upcoming book, which is set to hit shelves on October 24. As OK! previously reported, insiders say the read is a "totally unfiltered" look at the "Lucky" singer's journey.