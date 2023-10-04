Britney Spears Teases She's Writing a Second Memoir Weeks Before 'The Woman in Me' Hits Shelves
The written account of Britney Spears' life could be a saga.
Before the highly anticipated release of her memoir, The Woman in Me, the pop star took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 3, to tease a possible sequel to the tell-all as she jetted off on a getaway with friends.
"Riding' n writing ✍🏻 !!! All I'm doing at the moment … volume 2 coming after 1 🙈🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️ !!! #TheWomanInMe," Spears wrote alongside a video of herself onboard a private plane with a group of male friends, riding a horse and other fun moments from the tropical vacation.
Fans will surely be treated to many shocking revelations in the upcoming book, which is set to hit shelves on October 24. As OK! previously reported, insiders say the read is a "totally unfiltered" look at the "Lucky" singer's journey.
"You have to be really patient with somebody telling their story for the first time and not force them. She details her family history, from her grandparents to her parents to why she is the way she is," a source spilled.
"Every huge sensationalized headline is all in there," the insider noted. "There are a few bombshells, and you will have empathy for Britney. It's Britney telling her story, without handlers, totally unfiltered — the good, the bad and the ugly."
- Britney Spears' New Book Is 'Totally Unfiltered,' Will Include 'Every Huge Sensationalized Headline' and Expose 'Bombshells'
- Britney Spears' Team Preventing Pop Star From Giving Any Sit-Down Interviews Prior to Juicy Tell-All: Source
- Coming To The Small Screen! Britney Spears Ready To Unload On Troubled Past, Justin Timberlake Romance In TV Tell-All: Source
A second installment of the memoir would have plenty of material to cover after Spears and estranged husband Sam Asghari ended their romance in August after only one year of marriage.
"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," the actor confirmed in a statement shared to social media after the news broke. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Spears also addressed the split with her own post.
"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business !!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!" the blonde beauty said.