Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari 'Really Didn't Like' Pop Star 'Hanging Out With Other Men': 'There Was a Lot of Mistrust'
Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears earlier this month, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split — but according to a source, the 29-year-old's jealousy played a significant role in the end of their fairytale romance.
"Sam really didn’t like her hanging out with other men," a source spilled, clarifying the personal trainer was specifically bothered by the "Toxic" singer's video of her dancing in a skimpy bikini with manager Cade Hudson.
The source also referred to the former couple's rumored blowout fight that led to their breakup, revealing: "Sam thought she and Cade, who really is just a pal, hooked up and [he] confronted her about it."
"She denied it, but he didn’t believe her, and she ended up in tears," the source added. "That night, she told him it was over and kicked him out."
"It wasn’t a perfect union, not by a long shot," they continued. "There was a lot of mistrust."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Asghari officially petitioned for divorce on Wednesday, August 16, listing their date of separation as July 28. The actor spoke out about their pending divorce for the first time the next day.
"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always," he wrote via Instagram. "S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful."
Following their split, Asghari moved out of their shared home and is believed to be living at the swanky Ten Thousand building in Los Angeles, which is nestled between the upscale Beverly Hills and Century City neighborhoods.
"He's been friendly with the residents, and has been with his sister a lot," an insider spilled.
The source spoke with In Touch about Asghari's alleged jealousy.