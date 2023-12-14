Justin Timberlake and Wife Jessica Biel Spotted Holding Hands as They Have a Fun Night Out in Las Vegas: Watch
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel seemed to have a fun night out on the town in Las Vegas on Wednesday, December 13.
The pair were in town as the singer, 42, took the stage at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas for its grand opening — his first performance since April 2019.
In a clip posted on social media, the *NSYNC band member, who wore a suit and tie, played some old hits including "My Love" and "Cry Me a River" and "S---back."
In another video, Timberlake and Biel, who share two sons: Silas and Phineas, looked dapper as they played some games in the casino. The actress, 41, sported a white dress as she watched her hubby play c----- in Sin City.
As OK! previously reported, the musical artist, who was blasted by his ex Britney Spears in her new memoir, The Woman in Me, and his wife put on a united front at the Trolls Band Together premiere, which took place in Los Angeles, Calif., on Wednesday, November 15.
"The boys are back! So much fun celebrating #TrollsBandTogether. In theaters today! 💙," the 7th Heaven alum wrote on Instagram on Friday, November 17, as she shared photos of the *NSYNC members — Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick — reuniting.
In Spears' tell-all tome, the pop star, 42, who dated Timberlake for three years, claimed she got an abortion when they were together.
“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” she wrote.
“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she added. “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”
As a result, Timberlake leaned on his wife for support.
"Of course, Justin and Jessica were affected by the accusations," the insider said of Spears' accusations that Timberlake cheated on her during their romance.
"Justin makes no excuses for his past behavior, and he's sorry, but he's a different person now, with a family, a career and responsibilities. Jessica knows that," the source explained of the couple, who wed in 2012.