Jessica Biel Gushes Over Husband Justin Timberlake's *NSYNC Reunion at 'Trolls' Premiere: 'The Boys Are Back!'
Jessica Biel is still fangirling over Justin Timberlake's recent reunion with his *NSYNC members, which include Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick.
After posing together on the carpet with her man, the actress, 41, gushed over their fun night at the Trolls Band Together premiere, which took place in Los Angeles, Calif., on Wednesday, November 15.
"The boys are back! So much fun celebrating #TrollsBandTogether. In theaters today! 💙," the 7th Heaven alum wrote on Instagram on Friday, November 17, as she shared photos from the event.
Of course, people loved seeing the duo out and about. One person wrote, "My favorites ❤️🔥❤️," while another said, "Date night! ❤️😍."
Biel also shared a photo with Bass to her Instagram Story, writing, "Fancy running into you here."
As OK! previously reported, this was the first time the boy band group — who recorded their new song "Better Place" for the film's soundtrack — were about to promote the tune now the SAG-AFTRA strike is over.
This was also the first time Timberlake, 42, made a public appearance since his ex Britney Spears released her bombshell tell-all, The Woman in Me, in October.
In the tome, the pop star, 41, did not hold back about their relationship, even revealing she had an abortion while they were together.
“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” she wrote.
“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she added. “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”
The former flames started dating in 1999 but split in 2002. Spears also claimed the former flames cheated on one another.
The Friends with Benefits star has yet to speak out about Spears' tome, but he's allegedly "shell shocked" over the stories the "Toxic" singer released.
"The book does not paint Justin in a good light," the source explained. "He's well aware of it. Because of the backlash, he's canceled club appearances, which were intended to promote his upcoming album."