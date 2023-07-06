Britney Spears Recounts 'Traumatic Experience' When NBA Player's Security Allegedly 'Backhanded' Her in the Face
Britney Spears spoke out about being struck in the face by a member of a basketball player's security team in a Thursday, July 6, Instagram update.
The Princess of Pop opened her statement by admitting that "traumatic experiences" are nothing new to her, but she was "not prepared" for what happened to her earlier this week.
"I recognized an athlete [Victor Wembanyama] in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again," she explained. "I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention."
Spears further clarified that she was "aware" of the NBA star's claims that she had "grabbed him from behind," but alleged she simply touched his shoulder.
"His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd," she continued, noting the blow nearly knocked her over and caused her glasses to fall off of her face.
"I get swarmed by people all the time," she added. "In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn't hit any of them."
"This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but its out there already," she added. "However, I think it's important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect."
"Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors," she continued. "I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!! I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will..."
As OK! previously reported, the 41-year-old pop star was out and about with husband Sam Asghari, 29, and a few friends when the incident took place.
The security member reportedly approached Spears after hitting her, telling her: "You understand how it is when you're being swarmed by fans."
The "Baby, One More Time" artist's team later filed a police report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department "alleging battery," per a source.