Britney Spears Wears Only a Pink Bikini and Black Boots as She Cuddles With a Horse: Watch

britney spears pink bikini horse cuddle
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears shared a video of herself wearing a pink bikini and black boots while cuddling with a horse.

By:

Dec. 10 2024, Published 2:36 p.m. ET

Britney Spears is letting loose and living her best life!

The pop star uploaded an Instagram video of herself wearing a pink bikini, black boots and a black cowboy hat while planting a few kisses on a horse.

Later in the clip, she captured a full-body shot of her outfit, tossing on some glasses to complete the look.

britney spears cuddles horse pink bikini boots
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop star shared a clip of herself kissing a horse.

In another part of the video, Spears switched it up as she donned an off-white floral sundress and red bangle bracelets while bouncing up and down riding the horse.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram
The post comes after Spears shared another Instagram video on her 43rd birthday, where she kept mixing up her age.

britney spears pink bikini black boots horse
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Candace Owens raised concerns about Britney Spears' well-being after her recent posts.

“So, it’s my birthday... but I’m not turning 42, I’m five years old and going to kindergarten tomorrow!” she said in the clip.

She also told her fans that she moved to another country to escape the harsh media attention she's been getting.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram
“It really kind of hurts my feelings. The paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing, like a white Jason mask. It doesn’t even look like me," she said in the video, referring to recent photos that went viral.

“I’m not perfect by any means, but that’s still not an excuse for them being extremely mean and cruel,” she continued. “And that’s why I’m moving to Mexico."

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram
MORE ON:
Britney Spears

The unusual behavior and candidness in her posts have sparked some serious buzz online.

“I feel so sorry for her. She is a beautiful woman, but her eyes are dead. What happened to her?” one person inquired.

Another wrote: “Looking a bit deranged.”

Political commentator Candace Owens also weighed in on the situation during her podcast, "Candace," where she acknowledged that Spears might just be joking around. However, she couldn’t overlook the fact that “people obviously seem concerned.”

britney spears black boots pink bikini horse
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

People close to Britney Spears are doubting her return to the music industry, a source claimed.

Owens added, "In each video, she doesn't seem like herself. She hasn’t seemed herself in a very long time."

Even her son Jayden James Federline voiced his discomfort with his mom’s social media antics in the past.

“It’s almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention,” he said in a 2022 interview with ITV.

britney spears bikini boots horse photo
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

An insider suggested that the pop diva 'needs some serious professional help.'

Because of her current situation, people close to her, including those in the music industry, are questioning whether she’ll return to the music scene anytime soon.

“Britney is now far more of a cultural icon of the 2000s than a singer — and I fear that the industry has changed so completely it will be hard to make a true comeback,” a sourced dished to Page Six on Sunday, December 8.

Everyone worries about her, people love her. A lot went on behind the scenes that the people with good intentions, who were trying to release her from her conservatorship, weren’t aware of — and I think it’s obvious she needs some serious professional help,” the insider added.

