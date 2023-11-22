Britney Spears Posts — Then Deletes — Bizarre Shirtless Photo of Her 'Uncle'

The princess of pop is no stranger to bizarre behavior on social media. This past year, she's flooded her Instagram with emoji-filled rants about her family, videos of herself dancing with knives and nearly nude snaps.

In an excerpt of her memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney revealed the reason why she chooses to bare it all on Instagram.

"I know that a lot of people don't understand why I love taking pictures of myself n---- or in new dresses," she said. "But I think if they'd been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people's approval, they'd understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel s--- and taking my own picture."