Britney Spears Posts — Then Deletes — Bizarre Shirtless Photo of Her 'Uncle'
Britney Spears shared a photo of a shirtless man's muscled back reflected in a mirror and bizarrely claimed he was a close member of her family.
"This is my uncle 😉 !!!" she captioned the photo of a man wearing a pair of shorts with his face hidden from the camera. "What if his back is my face 🤔🤔 ???"
However, the pop star's actual uncle is named Willie Spears and looks nothing like the athletic man in the mirror snapshot. In fact, he didn't appear to be a relative at all.
An outlet reported the pic was taken years ago and was actually of the "Toxic" singer's manager and pal Cade Hudson. While Britney didn't provide an explanation for the strange social media update, it seems to be nothing more than an odd joke.
The princess of pop is no stranger to bizarre behavior on social media. This past year, she's flooded her Instagram with emoji-filled rants about her family, videos of herself dancing with knives and nearly nude snaps.
In an excerpt of her memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney revealed the reason why she chooses to bare it all on Instagram.
"I know that a lot of people don't understand why I love taking pictures of myself n---- or in new dresses," she said. "But I think if they'd been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people's approval, they'd understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel s--- and taking my own picture."
Earlier this week, she shared a candid photo of her holding one of her sons, seemingly referencing her recent run-in with the police in the caption.
"He says 'Mamma !!! Is that you !?? Are you gonna let a cop pull you over and talk s--- to you ???? Is it even allowed to demoralize and talk s--- to a woman while taping you, mamma ???'" she wrote on Tuesday, November 21. "I’m honestly like America … I DON’T KNOW YALL !!!"
On November 10, she also penned a message about bullying, claiming that she "probably studied human emotion more than anyone on the planet" before insisting the people who live in Los Angeles "scare" her and "always have."
"I wear my heart on my sleeve and I’ve had to learn the hard way," she said at the time.