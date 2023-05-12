Is Britney Spears A.I.? Proof of Green Screen Usage Exposed by Fans: 'I Have a Really Bad Feeling'
Oops... it's happening again. Fans have caught on to apparent glitches and defects in Britney Spears' latest social media posts, and many are wondering if the Princess of Pop is truly free from her conservatorship.
Supporters of the "Toxic" singer have sounded the alarm once more, as many are severely concerned for Spears' well-being after strange videos were uploaded and later deleted from her Instagram account.
One specific video left viewers convinced a green screen was being used in the background of Spears' content after yellow flowers completely disappeared half way through the clip.
The TikTok user who shared the compilation of possible green screen and A.I. usage also pointed out a filter being momentarily removed from the star's face to reveal someone fans said was unrecognizable.
At one point, the TikToker zooms in on an instance where Spears' hand seems to move through her husband Sam Asghari's shirt, however, those watching were left unsure if it was a glitch or a result of their clothing moving together in front of the camera.
Regardless of whether enhancements are being used to alter Spears' social media posts, fans have been concerned for years over the pop star's strange antics and remaining trauma from the 13-year abusive conservatorship she was freed from in November 2021.
After the TikTok compilation video went viral, fans took to the comments section to decipher the various accusations, nearly begging someone to at least check in on the "Circus" singer and make sure she's OK.
"In yellow flower video when she puts her hands over her head and back down the green screen glitches and shows a different face it’s hard to catch," one person further explained of the suspected A.I. usage, as a shocked user wrote, "omg what happened to her."
"I need to know what’s actually going on when will someone tell their story 😤," a third fan expressed, while another added, "she’s always filmed from above… like she’s captured in a room and forced to make them… 🤔."
"Doesn’t 100 percent look like her, this person is someone else. Something’s off I doubt it’s her. She’s either dead or locked up somewhere," an additional individual wildly claimed.