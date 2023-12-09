OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

'Baby Steps': Britney Spears' Mom Cautious 'Not to Hurt the Chances of Reconciliation' With the Pop Star

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 9 2023, Published 12:36 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Will the Spears ladies reunite?

After Britney Spears and her mother, Lynne Spears, celebrated her 42nd birthday together, a source spilled about the dynamic between the estranged mother-daughter duo.

Article continues below advertisement
britney mom
Source: @baihlyb/Instagram

Britney Spears and Lynne Spears recently reunited for the pop star's birthday.

“It’s baby steps,” they stated about the two women mending their relationship. “Everyone around Britney is being very careful not to hurt the chances of reconciliation.”

Following years of highly publicized family drama, on December 2 Britney’s manager Cade Hudson shared a photo of the pop star alongside her mother, 68, and her brother, Bryan, 46.

Article continues below advertisement

Before this recent meeting, Lynne and Britney had largely not seen each other, however, back in May, the “Toxic” singer did share she had seen the matriarch.

“My sweet mama showed up at my doorstep yesterday after 3 years … It’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds!!!” she wrote.

britney mom
Source: @baihlyb/Instagram

Britney Spears and Lynne Spears have been estranged for many years.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney later penned, “After being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT!!! I love you so much!!! Psss … I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years!!! Let’s go shopping afterwards!!!”

Since then, they have apparently been speaking over the phone.

“Britney and Lynne were talking prior to the birthday party,” the insider revealed. “For Britney, it’s very hard, it’s very sensitive. It would be good for them to have each other in their lives.

Trust is the keyword. Britney has a very hard time trusting people, as do many people in the limelight, but for her it’s even more difficult after everything that has happened,” they added, referencing Britney’s 13-year abusive conservatorship, which led to the conflict between her and her mom.

Article continues below advertisement
britney mom
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears and Lynne Spears' relationship went downhill due to the pop star's abusive conservatorship.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Despite the happy reunion, the mother-of-three and her daughter still have had some issues as of late.

Last month, Britney accused her mother of throwing away her precious childhood journals and dolls, however, Lynne later shared photos of the mementos on Instagram to assure Britney she had not.

Article continues below advertisement
jamie brit
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears are also estranged.

“I’m not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that! That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you,” Lynne wrote. “They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them. Of course, I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you’d like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you.”

The insider also spilled Britney and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears have been trying to reconnect.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

“They are speaking,” the source said of the two siblings.

The pair originally had a fallout when Jamie Lynn released her book, Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out, in January 2022. At the time, Britney claimed the 32-year-old was capitalizing on the star’s conservatorship battle and called the actress a “total bitch.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.