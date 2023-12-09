'Baby Steps': Britney Spears' Mom Cautious 'Not to Hurt the Chances of Reconciliation' With the Pop Star
Will the Spears ladies reunite?
After Britney Spears and her mother, Lynne Spears, celebrated her 42nd birthday together, a source spilled about the dynamic between the estranged mother-daughter duo.
“It’s baby steps,” they stated about the two women mending their relationship. “Everyone around Britney is being very careful not to hurt the chances of reconciliation.”
Following years of highly publicized family drama, on December 2 Britney’s manager Cade Hudson shared a photo of the pop star alongside her mother, 68, and her brother, Bryan, 46.
Before this recent meeting, Lynne and Britney had largely not seen each other, however, back in May, the “Toxic” singer did share she had seen the matriarch.
“My sweet mama showed up at my doorstep yesterday after 3 years … It’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds!!!” she wrote.
Britney later penned, “After being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT!!! I love you so much!!! Psss … I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years!!! Let’s go shopping afterwards!!!”
Since then, they have apparently been speaking over the phone.
“Britney and Lynne were talking prior to the birthday party,” the insider revealed. “For Britney, it’s very hard, it’s very sensitive. It would be good for them to have each other in their lives.
“Trust is the keyword. Britney has a very hard time trusting people, as do many people in the limelight, but for her it’s even more difficult after everything that has happened,” they added, referencing Britney’s 13-year abusive conservatorship, which led to the conflict between her and her mom.
Despite the happy reunion, the mother-of-three and her daughter still have had some issues as of late.
Last month, Britney accused her mother of throwing away her precious childhood journals and dolls, however, Lynne later shared photos of the mementos on Instagram to assure Britney she had not.
“I’m not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that! That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you,” Lynne wrote. “They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them. Of course, I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you’d like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you.”
The insider also spilled Britney and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears have been trying to reconnect.
“They are speaking,” the source said of the two siblings.
The pair originally had a fallout when Jamie Lynn released her book, Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out, in January 2022. At the time, Britney claimed the 32-year-old was capitalizing on the star’s conservatorship battle and called the actress a “total bitch.”