Britney Spears Reaches Out to Her 2 Sons 'at Least Once a Month' Despite Not Having a Bond With Their Mom
Britney Spears wants nothing more than a relationship with her two sons: Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17.
Due to her ex-husband Kevin Federline winning full custody of their children in 2008 — and the Princess of Pop being placed in a 13-year abusive conservatorship that same year — Spears has been estranged from her kids since they were extremely young.
After being freed from her father Jamie's control in November 2021, the "Toxic" singer has vocalized her desire to fix things with her sons and dreams of forming a better bond with both Sean and Jayden.
While she hasn't seen the teenagers — who moved to Hawaii with their dad last year — in person for quite some time, the 42-year-old consistently tries to reach out to them via text or phone calls "at least once a month," a source recently spilled to a news publication.
"The boys can be cold, but they respond occasionally," the insider explained, noting the rare conversations tend to be very surface level.
"Sean Preston and Jayden are at the age where they’re busy with school, friends and trying to adjust to their new life. [Plus], they haven’t had a bond with their mom since they were very young," the confidante confessed of the unfortunate situation.
Britney has taken to social media to express her deep desire to see her sons, though the brothers haven't agreed to spend time with their mother in person — and their father hasn't seemed to help his ex-wife make it happen.
"The problem is she is very sad that her sons won't see her, she feels awful about it, it is a big hole in her heart," an insider previously revealed. "She is a mother of two boys and she never sees them, I think any mother would be heartbroken over that."
Whether the "Circus" hitmaker ever mends fences with Jayden and Sean remains unknown, Britney assured the world her "boys" will always hold the most special place in her heart when she dedicated her memoir, The Women in Me, to them upon its release in October 2023, calling her sons "the love[s] of [her] life."
Jayden made rare remarks about his mom during a 2022 interview, admitting he wants her to "get better mentally" before seeing her again.
Britney's youngest son then addressed her directly, telling his mother: "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."
