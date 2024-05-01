OK Magazine
Britney Spears Rants About 'Little B----' Sister Jamie Lynn as Singer Is Driven Up a Mountain in Strange Video

By:

May 1 2024, Published 9:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Britney Spears felt the need to remind fans how she really feels about her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

On Tuesday, April 30, the Princess of Pop took to Instagram with a bizarre video of herself ranting about her sibling — whom Britney has had quite the rocky relationship with for the majority of her life.

britney spears rants little sister jamie lynn strange video
Britney Spears called her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, a 'little b----' in a since-deleted video.

In the clip, Britney appeared to be seated in the passenger seat of a car, as she was driven up a mountain with her assistant and a few friends.

Somehow, the topic of Jamie Lynn came up, prompting the "Toxic" singer to refer to her as a "little b----" while discussing the Zoey 101 star's time on an Australian reality show that has celebrities attempt to live in the jungle for three weeks while battling for the title of king or queen.

britney spears rants little sister jamie lynn strange video
The Spears sisters have had a rocky relationship throughout the majority of their lives.

"My sister [went on the TV show I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!] and they bathed her in the jungle, little s---," Britney said, as her squad was en route to go horseback riding.

"She said, 'Bathe me because I’m stuck in the jungle and I miss my kids — cater to me.' Little b----," the "Gimme More" hitmaker added in reference to Jamie Lynn's appearance on Season 23 of the reality competition show in November 2023, when the Nickelodeon alum was infamously offered a bath by fellow castmates after breaking down in tears about missing her two kids, Maddie, 15, and Ivey, 5.

britney spears rants little sister jamie lynn strange video
Britney Spears' feud with Jamie Lynn largely revolves around her little sister's lack of help during her 13-year conservatorship.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
Britney then imagined how she'd act if put in her sister's shoes in the jungle — and seemed certain she'd do a much better job than her estranged family member.

After claiming she'd be "peeing in the bushes," her friends in the car comedically told her she'd have to be careful and avoid getting a "vagina rash."

britney spears rants little sister jamie lynn strange video
Britney Spears ranted about her sister's time on 'I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!'

Continuing to daydream, the 42-year-old joked: '"Don’t do that Britney, you’re going to get hurt. You’re going to get a baby booty rash. I’ve got to go get ointment for her booty.'"

Britney doubled down on mocking Jamie Lynn, 33, in a text caption pasted over the video, writing, "I wanna be a little b---- and get a bath in the jungle like my sis."

The "Circus" performer hasn't been on the best of terms with Jamie Lynn for quite some time, as she's previously opened up about feeling betrayed by her younger sibling while Britney suffered a serious mental health battle, along with manipulative abuse from her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, throughout her 13-year conservatorship.

Britney felt Jamie Lynn could have done more to stand up for her sister instead of siding with their mom and dad and letting her older sibling's life get ripped away from her.

