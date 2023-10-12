OK Magazine
Britney Spears Claims Her Sons Would 'Ditch Her' on Christmas Day to Return Their Gifts at the Mall

britney spears sons
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 12 2023, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

Britney Spears revealed details of some of her past parenting struggles to fans while sharing a comedic skit.

The "Toxic" singer took to her Instagram and posted a video captioned "Visiting Our Kids' Future House #Payback." The parents in the clip comically pretended to misbehave at their children's homes, doing things like dropping backpacks and coats on the floor by the door, leaving trash in their rooms and scribbling on walls.

britney spears sons
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears has two sons — Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James Federline, 16.

"As moms we know how hard it is when kids play video games and leave their chip wrappers and food on the d--- floor without cleaning up after themselves !!!" she wrote on Thursday, October 12.

"All the years of me crying and wanting to see them more and no response !!!" she continued, getting more personal about her own parenting experiences.

britney spears
Source: mega

Britney's sons chose to have limited contact with their mother more than one year ago.

"All the years of Christmas Day when I had the whole tree filled with gifts and they would visit for 2 hours, ditch the Christmas dinner I made and leave immediately to go to the mall to return the gifts and get what they really wanted !!!" she added. "It’s payback 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!"

Spears and her sons have had a strained relationship for quite some time. As OK! previously reported, the boys — Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, who she shares with Kevin Federline — chose to severely limit contact with her last year. This included halting visits with her and they also did not attend her June 2022 wedding to ex Sam Asghari.

britney spears sam asghari
Source: mega

Britney and Sam Asghari tied the knot in 2022, but called it quits in Summer 2023.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Earlier this year, K-Fed requested permission to permanently move the boys to Hawaii after his wife, Victoria Prince, got a job there. Britney didn't object, but according to a source, she was "very sad" that the teens didn't want to spend time with her in person prior to relocating.

kevin federline
Source: mega

Kevin Federline requested permission to move the boys to Hawaii earlier this year.

"She feels awful about it, it is a big hole in her heart," the source said at the time. "She is a mother of two boys and she never sees them, I think any mother would be heartbroken over that."

Source: OK!

However, a separate insider claimed the boys made the decision so that they could have a "quiet, seamless move and avoid the drama that would have happened face-to-face."

