OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jamie Lynn Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Jamie Lynn Spears Denies Her Ailing Father Jamie Is Living in Her Guesthouse

jamie lynn not living father jamie
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 9 2023, Published 10:51 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jamie Lynn Spears squashed rumors that her dad, Jamie Spears, who was recently hospitalized, is staying with her on her property.

A source claimed to the Daily Mail that the patriarch was residing at a guesthouse on Jamie Lynn's Louisiana property, however, the actress, 32, took to Instagram to share her side of the story.

Article continues below advertisement

“literally, outside of work, the only ppl I see are the ppl I live with, & that only includes the hubs, Ivey, Maddie, 2 dogs, & 1 cat. lolz,” she wrote on Saturday, October 7, referring to her husband, Jamie Watson, and her two daughters.

The Zoey 101 star posted the note underneath a quote that read, “Nothing is more peaceful than having no interest in anyone.”

jamie lynn not living father
Source: mega

Jamie Lynn Spears set the record straight about her father on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Jamie, 71, has been dealing with some health issues, as he was reportedly in the hospital for weeks and underwent surgery after an infection led to him becoming "severely ill."

Apparently, Jamie first visited the hospital as he thought there was a problem with his kidneys, but doctors later discovered the real issue was an infection he developed from a knee surgery 16 years ago.

Amid Jamie's illness, his eldest daughter, Britney Spears, was spotted going on vacation with some friends.

Article continues below advertisement
jamie lynn not living father
Source: mega

Jamie Lynn Spears denied her father, Jamie Spears, is living with her.

The pop star, 41, and Jamie haven't been on good terms ever since the latter put his daughter under a conservatorship for 13 years.

Ever since Britney became free in 2021, she has been vocal about how she's upset with her father for what he did to her.

"It's been a while since I talked to my pops !!!" she said in a Father's Day Instagram post. "Anyways, I just wanted to give you a beautiful SPECIAL HAPPY f--- you !!!"

MORE ON:
Jamie Lynn Spears
Article continues below advertisement

In another post, Britney apparently said: "The hardest thing is to know that they were just being mean and that I really felt like my dad was trying to kill me. And I hope he burns in f------ h---."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
jamie lynn not living father
Source: mega

Britney Spears and her father, Jamie Spears, have not been on good terms.

Article continues below advertisement
jamie lynn not living jamie
Source: mega

Britney Spears' memoir is set to release in late October.

The "Toxic" songstress is gearing up to release her new memoir, The Woman in Me, where may spill more secrets about her relationship with Jamie.

"Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery," Senior Vice President and Publisher of Gallery Books Jennifer Bergstrom stated of the book in an announcement. "I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.