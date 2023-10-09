Jamie Lynn Spears Denies Her Ailing Father Jamie Is Living in Her Guesthouse
Jamie Lynn Spears squashed rumors that her dad, Jamie Spears, who was recently hospitalized, is staying with her on her property.
A source claimed to the Daily Mail that the patriarch was residing at a guesthouse on Jamie Lynn's Louisiana property, however, the actress, 32, took to Instagram to share her side of the story.
“literally, outside of work, the only ppl I see are the ppl I live with, & that only includes the hubs, Ivey, Maddie, 2 dogs, & 1 cat. lolz,” she wrote on Saturday, October 7, referring to her husband, Jamie Watson, and her two daughters.
The Zoey 101 star posted the note underneath a quote that read, “Nothing is more peaceful than having no interest in anyone.”
Meanwhile, Jamie, 71, has been dealing with some health issues, as he was reportedly in the hospital for weeks and underwent surgery after an infection led to him becoming "severely ill."
Apparently, Jamie first visited the hospital as he thought there was a problem with his kidneys, but doctors later discovered the real issue was an infection he developed from a knee surgery 16 years ago.
Amid Jamie's illness, his eldest daughter, Britney Spears, was spotted going on vacation with some friends.
The pop star, 41, and Jamie haven't been on good terms ever since the latter put his daughter under a conservatorship for 13 years.
Ever since Britney became free in 2021, she has been vocal about how she's upset with her father for what he did to her.
"It's been a while since I talked to my pops !!!" she said in a Father's Day Instagram post. "Anyways, I just wanted to give you a beautiful SPECIAL HAPPY f--- you !!!"
In another post, Britney apparently said: "The hardest thing is to know that they were just being mean and that I really felt like my dad was trying to kill me. And I hope he burns in f------ h---."
The "Toxic" songstress is gearing up to release her new memoir, The Woman in Me, where may spill more secrets about her relationship with Jamie.
"Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery," Senior Vice President and Publisher of Gallery Books Jennifer Bergstrom stated of the book in an announcement. "I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last."