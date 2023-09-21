Britney Spears' Team Preventing Pop Star From Giving Any Sit-Down Interviews Prior to Juicy Tell-All: Source
Though Britney Spears is apparently wanted by several TV outlets for a sit-down interview to promote her new memoir, The Woman in Me, out in October, it doesn't seem like the pop star will be telling her side of the story, according to a source.
One insider said the singer's team doesn't feel like she is ready to engage in any interviews, especially since her Instagram posts feature her bizarre behavior.
However, another source claimed the blonde beauty, 41, has all the power — and her team isn't making the decisions for her.
“She’s a free woman. She’ll decide. It’s her choice,” the insider dished. “She’s had offers and she doesn’t want to do anything.”
Spears is hesitant to talk to the media, as she's been burned in the past.
The "Toxic" songstress "has no desire" to sit down and chat after having her “mental health, sexuality, parenting, and body image constantly scrutinized.”
“They have not been fair to Britney,” the insider insisted.
In 2022, the mom-of-two released a 22-minute audio clip on YouTube where she spoke about the "abuse" she endured throughout her conservatorship, which finally ended in 2021.
“I get nothing out of sharing all of this,” she said at the time before she said she rejected interview offers. “I have offers to do interviews with Oprah [Winfrey] and so many people [for] lots and lots of money, but it’s insane. I don’t want any of it. For me, it’s beyond a sit-down proper interview.”
“They literally killed me. They threw me away,” she continued. “I felt like my family threw me away. I was performing for thousands of people at night in Vegas, the rush of being a performer, the laughter, the respect … I was a machine. I was a f------ machine, not even human almost. It was insane.”
In the meantime, Spears is in the midst of a divorce from Sam Asghari, however, it doesn't seem like she will mention him in the tome, a source claimed.
But it doesn't mean the entertainer is holding back from sharing other scathing stories about her past.
"Britney stands by her recollections. She kept detailed diaries," a source revealed.
"They were all young and stupid and did some wild things in their past that in today’s culture could definitely be considered indefensible and get you canceled," the insider explained of her exes — Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell — being concerned about what she'll spill.
"They want Britney to leave the past in the past. If she doesn’t, they have their own stories to tell," the confidante confessed of Timberlake and Farrell, who both have legal teams taking control of possible accusations ahead of the memoir's release.
Page Six reported on Spears rejecting interviews.