Britney Spears Ruined Former Fling Adnan Ghalib's 'Toxic' Marriage — Something His Ex-Wife Is 'So F------ Grateful' For
For the first time ever, AzLynn Berry, the ex-wife of Britney Spears' infamous ex Adnan Ghalib, is speaking out about how the pop star's tryst with Ghalib led to the demise of their marriage.
Back in 2007, the singer randomly jumped in the paparazzo's car to escape a hoard of other photographers, and from their, the two formed some sort of relationship.
At the time, Berry said she and Ghalib were "definitely married," but the latter insisted to her that when he spent time with Spears, it was only because he was trying to help her on a platonic level.
"Britney was aware of the incoming conservatorship," she spilled. "He told me a lot of intimate details … even mental health stuff."
By 2008, Ghalib and Spears were caught kissing.
"I’m pretty sure I called him, yelling and screaming," Berry recalled in a new interview of seeing the photos. "I probably texted him 50 times and waited for him to come back."
Berry claimed the mom-of-two's father, Jamie Spears, had been telling his daughter that Ghalib was married, "but if you have a choice between listening to someone who has kind of ripped away your identity and the hot guy with a thick accent that’s willing to treat you like a human being, you’re going to get what you want out of it."
Ghalib and Spears eventually broke up, with the singer's father filing a restraining order against him on Britney's behalf.
However, the photographer and his then-wife didn't split right away.
"I come from a very religious background [and] my family had no [history] of divorce," she explained. “I [had] a lot of people-pleasing behaviors and was consistently trying to prove my worth in order to be loved. It was kind of an impossible situation to build anything real from that place."
- Britney Spears' Ex Adnan Ghalib Claims Pop Star Relied On Adderall During Mental Health Crisis
- Britney Spears 'Would Switch From Hot to Cold in an Instant' Throughout Marriage to Sam Asghari, Source Claims: 'She'd Scream at Him'
- Britney Spears Believes Sam Asghari Was 'Secretly Working With' Her Dad Since 'Early on in Their Relationship': Source
In the end, the former spouses went their separate ways.
"I’m so f------ grateful that, for whatever reason, this unbelievable person walked into my husband’s life and removed him from mine," admitted Berry.
The "Womanizer" crooner is currently in the midst of a breakup herself, as estranged husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce in August 2023. The breakup has stalled, as an insider claimed the personal trainer is trying to come out on top in the split.
"The exact amount he wants is being kept confidential, but he’s not happy with what Britney and her team have proposed," the source spilled to a news outlet. "There’s a lot of wrangling back and forth."
"Things have become a lot more complicated than both of them had hoped it would be," the source added. "Sam isn’t hurting for cash, but he’s willing to dig in and fight for the extra money he feels he deserves."
Us Weekly interviewed Berry.