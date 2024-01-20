Sam Asghari 'Not Looking for a Partner' After Shocking Britney Spears Divorce
Almost six months after Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears, he's moving on — but not necessarily with another person.
“I’m not looking for a partner,” the fitness trainer, 29, said in a new interview. “I have a partner at home waiting for me. Her name is Porsha — my dog!”
As OK! previously reported, the former flames, who got married in June 2022, went their separate ways last summer.
At the time, the actor wrote a quick statement about their failed romance.
"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," he wrote on his Instagram Story on August 17. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."
He continued, "S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful."
For her part, the pop star, 42, shared her own statement shortly after, confirming the two had broken up.
"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!" she explained.
"I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!!" the "Toxic" singer continued. "I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses!!!"
Meanwhile, Asghari is working on himself, as he recently debuted his new physique.
"Sometimes when you are in a situation that you don’t get to necessarily focus on yourself, it could be challenging for you to notice [your physique changes] but everybody else does," he explained.
"Being by yourself and alone is a really good opportunity to focus on yourself," he continued, noting his transformation is "not necessarily a revenge body, but a self-love sort of thing."
Spears, who recently deleted her Instagram, is spending time with family, as she was spotted with her mom, Lynne Spears, in December 2023.
“It’s baby steps,” another insider said of her relationship with her mama. “Everyone around Britney is being very careful not to hurt the chances of reconciliation.”
Since then, it seems like the performer is more open to having her mom in her life.
“Britney and Lynne were talking prior to the birthday party,” the insider revealed. “For Britney, it’s very hard, it’s very sensitive. It would be good for them to have each other in their lives.
“Trust is the keyword. Britney has a very hard time trusting people, as do many people in the limelight, but for her it’s even more difficult after everything that has happened,” they added, referencing Britney’s 13-year abusive conservatorship.
Life & Style spoke to Asghari.