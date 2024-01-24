OK Magazine
Britney Spears Says She 'Loves to Make People Uncomfortable' After Bizarre Social Media Behavior

britney spears loves make people uncomfortable bizarre behaviorpp
Source: @britneyspears/instagram
By:

Jan. 23 2024, Published 7:58 p.m. ET

Britney Spears doesn't need people to understand her all of her posts on social media — in fact, she welcomes it!

The pop star, 42, took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 23, to share a video of herself modeling a sparkly, gold mini dress. She accessorized the look with black high heels and a thin, black, choker necklace.

britney spears loves make people uncomfortable bizarre behavior
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears rocked a gold mini dress in her latest video.

"Awkward silence … I love making people feel uncomfortable," she captioned the clip. "Here’s to gold 🤦‍♀️🌹🌹🌹 🤷‍♀️ !!!"

This is yet another example of a string of confusing posts shared to the "Toxic" singer's social media over the past two years. As OK! previously reported, she deleted Instagram earlier this month, but made her comeback by sharing a picture of herself completely naked at the beach — other than a few carefully placed emojis.

brit blue
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Spears recently reactivated her Instagram after briefly deleting it.

That was far from the only time Spears has flaunted her figure to her leagues of followers. The mother-of-two —who shares sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, with ex-husband Kevin Federline —regularly takes to the social media platform in short dresses, racy lingerie or simply nothing at all!

Some fans have grown concerned about the state of the beloved singer's mental health after months of strange behavior online. Federline even hinted that her social media content may have played a part in their boys' decisions to stop their regular visits with her for more than a year.

britney spears loves make people uncomfortable bizarre behavior
Source: mega

Spears shares shares sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

"I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself,'" he said in a 2022 interview. "But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough."

"I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school," he added at the time.

britney spears dedicates memoir sons despite estrangement
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Spears' sons both moved to Hawaii with Federline and his wife.

Jayden later opened up on his desire to one day rekindle his relationship with his mom in a separate interview.

"I 100 percent think this can be fixed," he said. "It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again."

Source: OK!

Following months of estrangement from their mother, Sean Preston and Jayden both moved to Hawaii with Federline and his wife, Victoria, in August 2023.

"Britney has always faithfully supported her children and wants them to be happy," a source said at the time after Spears consented to her boys moving to the Aloha State.

