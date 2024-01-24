Britney Spears Says She 'Loves to Make People Uncomfortable' After Bizarre Social Media Behavior

"I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself,'" he said in a 2022 interview. "But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough."

"I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school," he added at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!