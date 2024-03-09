Britney Spears Says She's Feeling 'Very Katie Holmes' While Tanning in Pink Bikini After Sharing a Series of New Dance Videos
Britney Spears or Katie Holmes?
On Friday, March 8, the pop princess posted a video of herself while she tanned by the pool in a pink bikini and a sun hat and compared herself to the Dawson’s Creek alum.
“My first high waisted bathing suit 👙 … Feeling very Katie Holmes today 🍒🌹🤷🏼♀️💋!!! P.S. sun’s out buns out 👙!!!” the blonde beauty penned alongside the clip, which showed Spears posing for the camera as well as her pointing her toes at the body of water.
The upload came after the mother-of-two share two videos hours before of herself dancing.
In the first upload, Spears bizarrely wrote, “NO, I AM NOT HER … Steve: Sorry ma’am you have to take your seat … STOVE…LOOK AT MY PURSE 👜 Steve: The name is Steve ma’am.”
The footage of the star featured her in a small tight red skirt and a white long sleeve crop top as she shook her hips and held up a blue bow shaped purse to the camera.
The second post was captioned, “I got this costume yesterday 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🙄🙄!!! Had to see what it would look like if I danced in it this morning 🤷🏼♀️🌹👠🍒!!!”
The clip showed Spears as she erratically flipped her long hair and twirled around in a red body suit with ruffle details.
As OK! previously reported, the “Toxic” singer is known for sharing abnormal Instagram posts, which often display the 42-year-old showing off her dance moves.
At the end of February, the Grammy winner went on a lengthy rant about bullying after she witnessed an incident between a group of young girls.
"I was teaching a class the other day and it’s really interesting to see the support of other girls when they are communicating!!! Bullying these days isn’t so exposed or aggressive with girls, it’s extremely manipulative and just d--- right mean!!!” she said alongside a blank white screen, though the message was originally shared with a dance video, but later taken down.
"In the class I was teaching, these two girls were side by side but one wasn’t so confident, and she was confused by the constant SUPPORT the other girl was giving!!! The girl said 'don’t worry you’re not the biggest one out here dancing' and right as she said that, I could see the little girl’s mind go 'I never thought that to begin with why did she just say that'!!!" she continued.
"I like to call it mean girl bullying … it’s when another girl says something out of support or something and you literally want to b---- slap them!!! OK so I guess that’s not the answer but I of course wanted to cry when I saw that little girl’s spirit get sad and I immediately got protective!!!" Spears added.
"So I put my phone up to the mirror and shot them dancing!!! I specifically brought it over to the little one who had been downplayed by the other girls and I made sure they saw how f------ awesome she was!!!" the celeb penned. "It made me so d--- happy to see her confidence get better and then I thought about it!!! She reminded me a lot of myself!!! It’s not nice to be downplayed!!! I was open to the advice of others !!!"
Spears concluded, "I know I’m a girl who used to be famous way back then and I know I make mistakes!!! I do Instagram out of protection honestly and I like wearing pretty dresses and getting my hair fixed!!! I’m not sure why I’m explaining myself … I guess I wish I could have been a mean girl back when she was giving me her advice and put my Instagram in her face and make things awkward!!!"