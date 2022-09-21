Kevin Federline Spotted Smoking At Soccer Game As Feud With Ex Britney Spears Intensifies

Federline on the sideline!

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline was spotted in full dad mode this past weekend, hitting the soccer field as he cheered on his 11-year-old daughter, Jordan. The former backup dancer attended the low-key Los Angeles sporting event with his family in tow, bringing along his parents, as well as his wife, Victoria Prince.

Despite the exciting occasion, Federline looked visibly stressed. Sporting a black tee shirt with matching shorts and a face mask, his long hair back in a bun, the star slipped away to suck down a cigarette amid the action.