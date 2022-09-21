Kevin Federline Spotted Smoking At Soccer Game As Feud With Ex Britney Spears Intensifies
Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline was spotted in full dad mode this past weekend, hitting the soccer field as he cheered on his 11-year-old daughter, Jordan. The former backup dancer attended the low-key Los Angeles sporting event with his family in tow, bringing along his parents, as well as his wife, Victoria Prince.
Despite the exciting occasion, Federline looked visibly stressed. Sporting a black tee shirt with matching shorts and a face mask, his long hair back in a bun, the star slipped away to suck down a cigarette amid the action.
This alarming sighting comes as Federline’s feud with Spears over their two children — Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14 — has intensified over the past several weeks. The tensions seemingly began earlier this summer after Federline gave a rare interview, revealing their two children had reportedly cut their famous mother out of their life.
"The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now," the star explained amid a British television appearance, adding that "It's been a few months since they've seen her” and that the teens were the ones who “made the decision not to go to her wedding" to Sam Asghari back in June.
Part of the rationale behind this distance, Federline hinted, came down to the teens allegedly feeling embarrassed by Spears’ steamy snaps, a notion the singer shut down in her response days later.
"It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," the “Stronger” songstress explained in a social media post on Saturday, August 6. "As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram."
Since then, the feud between the former flames has only heated up, with Asghari even chiming in on the matter. In early September, the dancer commented on one of Spears’ posts that detailed the matter with a scathing comment aimed at Federline.
"Mowing the lawn > professional baby daddy," he wrote.
