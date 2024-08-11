OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Shades Blake Lively by Wearing 'Updated' Version of Her Versace Dress: 'I Like it Way Better'

Composite of Britney Spears and Blake Lively.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram/MEGA

Britney Spears said she had the 'better' version of her 2002 Versace dress.

By:

Aug. 11 2024, Published 11:47 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Doesn’t seem like Britney Spears would like Blake Lively to play her in her biopic!

On Saturday, August 10, the pop star, 42, seemingly shaded Lively — who wore a custom 2002 Versace dress formerly worn by Spears to the It Ends With Us premiere — by saying her short version is “better” than the original.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears shades blake lively updated version versace dress
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears showed of a short version of her 2002 Versace dress that 'shows my legs.'

“Updated version of my 2002 Versace dress!!! I Like it way better… Shows my legs!!!” she wrote alongside a video of herself in a blue and pink bejeweled mini dress.

The celeb whipped her blonde locks back and forth as she showed off her form of the look.

Article continues below advertisement

The clip came after Lively announced she would be interested in being a part of Spears’ biopic, which was recently green lighted.

On Tuesday, August 6, while wearing the 2002 gown Spears originally wore at Milan Fashion Week, Lively gushed over paying homage to the “Toxic” singer.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears shades blake lively updated version versace dress
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively wore a custom Versace dress that was originally modeled by Britney Spears in 2002 at the 'It Ends With Us' premiere.

Article continues below advertisement

The blonde beauty, 36, said she’d "love" to be casted for the Princess of Pop's biopic — which is based on Spears' October 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.

"I shouldn’t be hired for that but I would love to be," Lively said of the blockbuster, which Universal recently won the right to and is set to be directed by Wicked director Jon M. Chu.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears shades blake lively updated version versace dress
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears flipped her hair as she danced along in the mini-dress.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
Article continues below advertisement

The mother-of-four went on to explain why she decided to wear the Grammy winner’s dress.

"For so many reasons, Britney has meant so much to me," the Gossip Girl alum, who is married to actor Ryan Reynolds, began. "To see a woman who worked so hard and against such extraordinary circumstances and is telling her story and authoring her story. As a millennial girl, Britney was the ultimate reason you want to sparkle and shine."

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears shades blake lively updated version versace dress
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively said she would 'love' to be casted as Britney Spears in her biopic.

Article continues below advertisement

"And it’s a butterfly and you know this is Lily’s story and all of it, it just felt so appropriate," Lively explained, referencing her character in It Ends With Us, which is based on the romance novel by Colleen Hoover.

In addition to speaking about Spears on the red carpet, Lively took to Instagram to praise the Crossroads actress.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Today’s mood," the Age of Adeline actress penned alongside a snap of Spears wearing the sparkling ensemble. "The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories."

"Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work," Lively continued. "Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your biopic and all you have to come."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.