Britney Spears Shades Blake Lively by Wearing 'Updated' Version of Her Versace Dress: 'I Like it Way Better'
Doesn’t seem like Britney Spears would like Blake Lively to play her in her biopic!
On Saturday, August 10, the pop star, 42, seemingly shaded Lively — who wore a custom 2002 Versace dress formerly worn by Spears to the It Ends With Us premiere — by saying her short version is “better” than the original.
“Updated version of my 2002 Versace dress!!! I Like it way better… Shows my legs!!!” she wrote alongside a video of herself in a blue and pink bejeweled mini dress.
The celeb whipped her blonde locks back and forth as she showed off her form of the look.
The clip came after Lively announced she would be interested in being a part of Spears’ biopic, which was recently green lighted.
On Tuesday, August 6, while wearing the 2002 gown Spears originally wore at Milan Fashion Week, Lively gushed over paying homage to the “Toxic” singer.
The blonde beauty, 36, said she’d "love" to be casted for the Princess of Pop's biopic — which is based on Spears' October 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.
"I shouldn’t be hired for that but I would love to be," Lively said of the blockbuster, which Universal recently won the right to and is set to be directed by Wicked director Jon M. Chu.
The mother-of-four went on to explain why she decided to wear the Grammy winner’s dress.
"For so many reasons, Britney has meant so much to me," the Gossip Girl alum, who is married to actor Ryan Reynolds, began. "To see a woman who worked so hard and against such extraordinary circumstances and is telling her story and authoring her story. As a millennial girl, Britney was the ultimate reason you want to sparkle and shine."
"And it’s a butterfly and you know this is Lily’s story and all of it, it just felt so appropriate," Lively explained, referencing her character in It Ends With Us, which is based on the romance novel by Colleen Hoover.
In addition to speaking about Spears on the red carpet, Lively took to Instagram to praise the Crossroads actress.
"Today’s mood," the Age of Adeline actress penned alongside a snap of Spears wearing the sparkling ensemble. "The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories."
"Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work," Lively continued. "Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your biopic and all you have to come."