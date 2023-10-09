OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Wears Large Bandage on Her Finger After Alarming Knife Video Caused Concerns for Her Safety

britney spears bandage finger knife video
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram
By:

Oct. 9 2023, Published 9:58 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Oops — she did it again. Britney Spears seemed to be injured in a recent Instagram video.

On Sunday, October 8, the pop star danced around with a large bandage wrapped around her finger in a post that has since been deleted.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears bandage finger knife video
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears had a bandage wrapped around her finger in a since-deleted video.

Spears seductively twirled around to Beyoncé's hit song "Daddy Lessons," though it was hard to focus on anything besides the huge white medical material secured around her pointer finger nearly two weeks after the 41-year-old caused concern for her safety by dancing around with two "fake" knives.

In the now-deleted clip, the "Toxic" singer sported a ripped up black long-sleeved shirt and a pair of cheetah print panties with knee-high black booties.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears bandage finger knife video
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop star proceeded to post a a new video without a bandage moments later.

Spears seemed to know the bandage would draw attention, as she pointed it at the camera and held it up to her mouth in a shushing motion.

Shortly after posting the deleted video, the "Circus" hitmaker uploaded two different clips — and changed her outfit — though this time, there was no bandage in sight.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears bandage finger knife video
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears sparked concern after dancing around with two 'fake' knives nearly two weeks ago.

The Princess of Pop donned a sultry purple lingerie look with the same knee-high black booties. While her wavy hair appeared natural in the first post, the new video showed off her nearly pin-straight blonde locks.

Spears' Sunday night spam comes as fans remain concerned for her well-being amidst her continuous alarming behavior.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

While her frantic dancing videos have been a constant on her social media for quite some time, her sudden split from her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, has many admirers worried she might head down a slippery downward spiral.

Asghari and Spears were together for six years and married for 14 months before he shockingly filed for divorce back in August.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears bandage finger knife video
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Fans have worried for the singer's well-being ever since her sudden split from estranged husband Sam Asghari.

The former flames never released a joint statement about their breakup, though they both confirmed the news via their separate Instagram accounts.

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," the 29-year-old wrote via his Instagram Story on August 17. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful," he continued at the time.

Just a couple days later, Spears broke her silence on the matter, admitting: "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!"

"I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses!!!" the message read in part.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.