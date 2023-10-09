Britney Spears Wears Large Bandage on Her Finger After Alarming Knife Video Caused Concerns for Her Safety
Oops — she did it again. Britney Spears seemed to be injured in a recent Instagram video.
On Sunday, October 8, the pop star danced around with a large bandage wrapped around her finger in a post that has since been deleted.
Spears seductively twirled around to Beyoncé's hit song "Daddy Lessons," though it was hard to focus on anything besides the huge white medical material secured around her pointer finger nearly two weeks after the 41-year-old caused concern for her safety by dancing around with two "fake" knives.
In the now-deleted clip, the "Toxic" singer sported a ripped up black long-sleeved shirt and a pair of cheetah print panties with knee-high black booties.
Spears seemed to know the bandage would draw attention, as she pointed it at the camera and held it up to her mouth in a shushing motion.
Shortly after posting the deleted video, the "Circus" hitmaker uploaded two different clips — and changed her outfit — though this time, there was no bandage in sight.
The Princess of Pop donned a sultry purple lingerie look with the same knee-high black booties. While her wavy hair appeared natural in the first post, the new video showed off her nearly pin-straight blonde locks.
Spears' Sunday night spam comes as fans remain concerned for her well-being amidst her continuous alarming behavior.
- Britney Spears Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction While Dancing in Mexico: 'I'm Only Human'
- Britney Spears' Divorce Party: Pop Star’s Male Friend Licks Her Leg After Sharing Topless Video Amid Split From Sam Asghari
- Britney Spears Dances Around Her Home in Racy Video as Her Strange Behavior Continues
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While her frantic dancing videos have been a constant on her social media for quite some time, her sudden split from her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, has many admirers worried she might head down a slippery downward spiral.
Asghari and Spears were together for six years and married for 14 months before he shockingly filed for divorce back in August.
The former flames never released a joint statement about their breakup, though they both confirmed the news via their separate Instagram accounts.
"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," the 29-year-old wrote via his Instagram Story on August 17. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."
"S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful," he continued at the time.
Just a couple days later, Spears broke her silence on the matter, admitting: "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!"
"I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses!!!" the message read in part.