OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Shows Off Her Handstand Skills in Hotel Room She Lived in During Las Vegas Residency: Watch

britney spears
Source: MEGA
By:

May 9 2024, Published 5:16 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Britney Spears gave fans a glimpse into her life while living in Las Vegas during her 2013-2017 residency.

On Wednesday, May 8, the pop star, 42, uploaded a video of herself walking around the hotel room in a handstand.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

In the throwback clip, the “Toxic” singer — who was recently accused of having a mental breakdown in L.A. — impressively held her body upside-down while wearing a sports bra and denim shorts.

“My hotel room I lived in for four years by myself in Las Vegas 🤷🏼‍♀️🌼🌷!!!” she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Spears lived in Sin City while performing Britney: Piece of Me at the AXIS auditorium located in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. At the time of the shows, the singer was still under her father Jamie Spears’ control due to her 13-year conservatorship.

The agreement was later terminated in 2021, however, some sources recently spilled her recent behavior has made them wish it was still in place.

Article continues below advertisement
britney handstand
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears performed a Las Vegas residency from 2013-2017.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, on May 1, authorities responded to a call after the Crossroads actress was allegedly screaming and "out of control" in the hallway outside of her suite while with boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz.

Paramedics arrived at the scene around 12:40 A.M. for a possible "injured person," however, Britney was not taken away in an ambulance. The musician was later spotted without her man by her side, crying with a blanket wrapped around her and a pillow in her hand.

Article continues below advertisement
brit
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears is a mother-of-two.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
Article continues below advertisement

“I hate to say it, but the way this is all going — this is what we feared,” one source confessed of the situation.

At the height of the #FreeBritney campaign, fans demonized Britney’s dad for controlling his daughter's entire life, but insiders say some think the patriarch may not have been so wrong after all.

Article continues below advertisement
britney jamie
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was under a 13-year conservatorship until 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

“The narrative of Britney having been locked away for no good reason other than her dad being evil and wanting to work her for every last penny has always been wrong,” one source spilled. “There is no question that Jamie Spears is a flawed father and the way that Britney was put to work in Vegas was awful. It should never have happened.”

“However, there is also no question that the conservatorship — and the interventions prior to it — happened for a reason and it wasn’t because her dad wanted to make some nefarious money grab,” they added of the legal deal, which began in 2008.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

“It was put in place because Britney has serious mental health issues and was going completely off the rails,” the insider continued.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.