Britney Spears Shows Off Her 'Real Extensions' as She Twirls in Sparkling See-Through Bodysuit: Photos

“If man is a man, woman is a God!!! First time with a real set of extensions 🌹🌹🌹🤔 Just saying!!!” the 42-year-old wrote, referencing the song “A Woman is a God” by Tommy Génesis.

In the clip, the mother-of-two was wearing a see-through bejeweled bodysuit with white lace medallions strategically covering her chest. Spears strutted for the camera as she twirled and danced to the beat.