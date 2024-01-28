OK Magazine
Britney Spears Shows Off Her 'Real Extensions' as She Twirls in Sparkling See-Through Bodysuit: Photos

By:

Jan. 28 2024

Britney Spears just enhanced her blonde locks!

On Saturday, January 27, the pop star uploaded two of her classic dancing videos to Instagram, where she seemingly debuted some new extensions.

“If man is a man, woman is a God!!! First time with a real set of extensions 🌹🌹🌹🤔 Just saying!!!” the 42-year-old wrote, referencing the song “A Woman is a God” by Tommy Génesis.

In the clip, the mother-of-two was wearing a see-through bejeweled bodysuit with white lace medallions strategically covering her chest. Spears strutted for the camera as she twirled and danced to the beat.

As OK! previously reported, on Tuesday, January 23, the “Toxic” singer uploaded a series of similar videos of herself busting a move.

However, this group of posts featured a particularly strange caption about salt.

"When people say we honestly don’t give a s--- … I'm like, 'why are you telling me???' You think I give a flying??? Cause the pick me cards are in the kitchen and this b---- chooses SALT 🧂!!!" she wrote next to the footage of herself in a hot pink tank top, black shorts and tall black heeled boots.

"I love you all!!! There’s honestly so many different kinds of salt 🧂 y'all!!! The other day I tried pink salt and it was really sweet!!! I absolutely hated it … it came from Maui … I’m not sure if they sell that exact one in California!!!" she added.

"It translates to what makes it better … well I don’t hear a f------ thing with salt 🧂!!!" she bizarrely concluded.

Just hours before her comments on the household spice, Spears shared a video of herself modeling a sparkly, gold mini dress. She accessorized with black high heels and a thin, black, choker necklace.

"Awkward silence … I love making people feel uncomfortable," wrote alongside the clip. "Here’s to gold 🤦‍♀️🌹🌹🌹🤷‍♀️ !!!"

These many strange uploads have become routine over recent years for Spears, as the mother-of-two —who shares sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, with ex-husband Kevin Federline —regularly takes to the social media platform in short dresses, racy lingerie or in the nude.

Over the years, Spears has had an estranged relationship with her sons, who recently moved to Hawaii with Federline. The former dancer even hinted that her Instagram presence may have contributed to their rift.

"I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself,'" he said in a 2022 interview. "But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough."

"I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school," he noted at the time.

