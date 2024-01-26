OK Magazine
Britney Spears Fans Bring 2011 Song 'Selfish' Back Up the Charts as Ex-Boyfriend Justin Timberlake Releases New Single With Same Title

Jan. 26 2024, Updated 11:01 a.m. ET

The Britney Spears stans never miss an opportunity to troll Justin Timberlake!

After the *NSYNC star was exposed for his alleged bad behavior toward her in the pop princess’ 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, Timberlake has tried to reassemble his image, including the release of his new single, “Selfish,” on Thursday, January 25.

justin timberlake
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears dated Justin Timberlake from 1999-2002.

However, Spears’ supporters decided to drive the singer’s 2011 song of the same title up the charts to spite his attempt at making a comeback.

The movement stemmed from a Spears fan account's tweet, where the user claimed the old song — which appeared on the deluxe version of Spears' album Femme Fatale was a new single coming out the same day as Timberlake’s track.

The song then entered the Top 40 on the U.S. iTunes charts on Thursday and even threatened a top 10 spot.

One fan account explained the stunt "started as a joke" when Timberlake announced his new single from his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was.

justin timberlake
Source: mega

Justin Timberlake just released his new song, 'Selfish.'

"Then we all joined in, saying that Britney Spears was coming back with a 'brand' new song," they added. "I still can't believe that it became so big, and we see the results we see now."

The member of The Britney Army concluded, "We are all so happy to see her song making a comeback after all these years!!!"

As OK! previously reported, following the debut of Spears’ memoir, Timberlake received a plethora of hateful backlash for the way he treated the blonde beauty.

In the book, Spears — who dated Timberlake from 1999-2002 — painted the boy band member in a bad light and revealed many of the couple’s secrets, including that she had an abortion while they were together.

brit
Source: mega

Britney Spears released her song 'Selfish' in 2011.

Spears shared that the pregnancy was a "surprise" but not a "tragedy."

“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” she wrote.

brit jsutin
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears discussed the details of her relationship with Justin Timberlake in her memoir, 'The Woman in Me.'

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she added. “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

The now 42-year-old also alleged that Timberlake repeatedly cheated on her throughout their romance.

Source: OK!
Spears admitted he had an affair with a “very popular” woman, though she did not disclose her identity because “she’s married with kids now” and she does not “want her to feel bad.”

The musician also portrayed Timberlake to be quite the womanizer, claiming he slept with "six or seven girls" the week after their split. Despite this, Spears still wrote, "He was a girl’s dream. I was in love with him."

Entertainment Weekly reported on the fan account owner's comments.

