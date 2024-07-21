'Extremely Socially Shy' Britney Spears Gushes Over Former Dancer She Had a 'Girl Crush' On

“The best!!! You want to be great … study the greatest!!! She’s my favorite … always has been!!! She’s is a woman to the highest degree with skills like no f------ other!!!” the “Toxic” singer shared with a snap of the dancer in a bikini at the beach.

“I do think she plays herself down on Instagram… but if you check her work out and scroll down she’s the real deal!!! She danced with me on a tour I didn’t love but she did teach me how to snap my head like a motherf-----!!! I haven’t ever really spoken to her ‘cus I’m extremely socially shy even when she danced for me… but I guess I can tell her now I’ve always had a girl crush on her for reals!!! Mad respect!!!” the blonde beauty, who recently split from ex Paul Soliz, added.