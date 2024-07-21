OK Magazine
'Extremely Socially Shy' Britney Spears Gushes Over Former Dancer She Had a 'Girl Crush' On

Photo of Britney Spears.
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 21 2024, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

Britney Spears has a new crush!

On Sunday, July 21, the pop star, 42, shared a photo of an unidentified dancer she used to work with along with a caption raving about her ex-employee.

britney spears socially shy gushes dancer girl crush on
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears recently recalled having a 'girl crush' on one of her dancers in an Instagram post.

“The best!!! You want to be great … study the greatest!!! She’s my favorite … always has been!!! She’s is a woman to the highest degree with skills like no f------ other!!!” the “Toxic” singer shared with a snap of the dancer in a bikini at the beach.

“I do think she plays herself down on Instagram… but if you check her work out and scroll down she’s the real deal!!! She danced with me on a tour I didn’t love but she did teach me how to snap my head like a motherf-----!!! I haven’t ever really spoken to her ‘cus I’m extremely socially shy even when she danced for me… but I guess I can tell her now I’ve always had a girl crush on her for reals!!! Mad respect!!!” the blonde beauty, who recently split from ex Paul Soliz, added.

As OK! previously reported, Spears revealed she was newly single in a scathing post about Soliz after their breakup.

“I will never be with another man as long as I live !!!” the musician penned at the time.

britney spears socially shy gushes dancer girl crush on
Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM

Britney Spears shared an image of her mysterious former dancer.

Spears also alleged that Soliz was only with her for the clout, referencing how he didn’t stop the paparazzi when their photo was taken just after her conservatorship case was closed in April.

“Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me????” she questioned.

britney spears socially shy gushes dancer girl crush on
Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM

Britney Spears recently declared she was single after ending things with ex Paul Soliz.

“Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed,” Spears wrote. “Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat??”

According to a source, the celeb’s former housekeeper-turned-boyfriend is now spilling secrets about his time with the mother-of-two.

britney spears socially shy gushes dancer girl crush on
Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM

Britney Spears is apparently being 'tormented' by ex Paul Soliz after their break up.

Soliz “is blabbing to everyone about his relationship with Britney, revealing all of her secrets. He’s tormenting her. No one would be surprised if he sold her story, too. Some even believe he was selling Britney out while he was still with her," the insider dished.

“She’s already fragile,” they added. “This is the last thing she needs right now.”

Source: OK!

As a result of his bad behavior, Spears has apparently cut all ties with Soliz.

“She’s told her security guards to remove him from the entry list for her gated community [in Thousand Oaks, Calif.],” the source claimed.

