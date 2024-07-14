Britney Spears Stuns as She Models Multiple Risqué Ensembles in Dressing Room: Watch
Britney Spears is strutting her stuff!
On Saturday, the pop star, 42, shared two videos of herself while trying on some risqué outfits in a dressing room.
In the first clip, the “Toxic” singer stepped out in a tight yellow off-the-shoulder minidress as she flipped her hair back and forth and smiled at the camera. “Yellow hello 🌷👗🌷👗!!!,” she captioned the footage.
In the second video, Spears stunned in a sheer sparkling ensemble as she shook her hips and gave the camera a cheeky smirk.
“When Ma says, ‘Aww sweet girl, you look so purtty’ I’m like you want me to show you my ass 😬😬😬!!!” the mother-of-two bizarrely penned.
As OK! previously reported, Spears’ steamy uploads came after she announced she had broken up with ex-boyfriend Paul Soliz on July 7.
“Single as f---. I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!” she wrote alongside a cryptic quote, which read, "Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold.”
In another post from that day, she put her former maintenance worker-turned-lover on blast.
“Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ????” Spears wondered of Soliz, as she questioned her ex's behavior in a paparazzi photo taken after she settled her conservatorship case in April.
“Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed,” she added. “Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat??”
Sources have since revealed that Spears broke up with Soliz after she realized he was using her for clout.
Soliz is apparently now banned from her gated community as the blonde beauty allegedly believes their blowout fights in Las Vegas and the Chateau Marmont were to get the public’s attention.
One of the couple's most memorable moments includes when Spears was photographed after Chateau Marmont guests called emergency services as they were nervous she was having a mental breakdown.
Though she was seen wrapped in a blanket barefoot outside the hotel, Spears shared her version of the story on Instagram.
"I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed !!! Either way, some s--- actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery ... fingers crossed, hopefully not," she said. "But I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there !!!"
"I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot !!! No breakdown !!!" Spears explained. "I’m a grown a-- woman who is actually very naive in most situations !!! I am simply embarrassed they got me in my damn pajamas !!! I don’t feel loved … I feel mistreated !!! With that said, I’m going to treat myself this week !!!"