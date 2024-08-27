Britney Spears Surprised by How 'Young' She Looks in Photos From '2 Years Ago': 'Kinda Weird'
Don't age yourself, Britney Spears!
The Princess of Pop, 42, appeared surprised by how "young" she looked in a few photos shared to Instagram on Monday, August 26.
"This was two years ago, I look extremely young here ... kinda weird !!!" Spears declared in the caption of the post — which featured several similar images of the "Toxic" singer making a pouty face at the camera while standing outside in a white button-up shirt and black makeup circling her eyes.
Spears continued: "I like these pics because I’m wearing my favorite necklace my hairdresser gave me !!! It’s from an expensive boutique, he used to give me one every four months ... the other ones had more color but this was the first one that went missing !!!"
"All my jewelry went missing last year but don’t you sometimes wonder 💭 where it all is at this exact moment right now ???" the "Circus" hitmaker revealed. "Have a blessed day 🌷🌷🐰🐰 !!!"
Spears previously talked to her followers about her items suddenly becoming lost.
Back in March, The Woman in Me author claimed her cell phone was mysteriously stolen right around the same time she and ex Sam Asghari ended their 14-month marriage
"Btw l’ve never lost a phone before in my life !!! I always found it !!!" she said in the caption of an Instagram post at the time. "Anyway for some reason the night before I met this person [for dinner] I purposely took pictures of my phones together !!! It was like I knew subconsciously it was gonna get stolen !!!"
"Just to think some a------ has my little phone right now 😒😒😒 !!! Same month that me and my ex split !!! Things that make you go HMMMMMM !!!" Spears snubbed.
Aside from seeming to lose things fairly often, Spears also previously said she looked "younger" last year in a post shared back in July.
"It’s time for a throwback this week !!! And oh boy I know how to tell ‘em don’t I 🙈🙈🙈🙈😂??? It’s perspective I guess !!! This was me almost a year ago in September !!! I look way younger and way smaller !!!" the "Gimme More" singer claimed. "I guess I need to brace myself and slow down and recap the past year because I think I had a false confidence after my divorce !!!"
"Although I did post some of my best work with 'Ray of Light' and 'I’m Addicted' by Madonna !!!" she said alongside a video of herself dancing. "There was a lot of WTF 😬 moments !!! Trust me I know we’re all human and make mistakes !!!"
Spears added: "I literally need to go back and adjust and possibly do a couple more therapy sessions !!! I apologize for not being perfect and I will try and get confidence and consistency back like I used to have 😘😘😘 !!!"