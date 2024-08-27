OK Magazine
Britney Spears Surprised by How 'Young' She Looks in Photos From '2 Years Ago': 'Kinda Weird'

Photo of Britney Spears.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears loves sharing throwback photos.

By:

Aug. 27 2024, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

Don't age yourself, Britney Spears!

The Princess of Pop, 42, appeared surprised by how "young" she looked in a few photos shared to Instagram on Monday, August 26.

britney spears surpised looks extremely young photos two years ago
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop star thought she looked 'younger' in photos from 'two years ago.'

"This was two years ago, I look extremely young here ... kinda weird !!!" Spears declared in the caption of the post — which featured several similar images of the "Toxic" singer making a pouty face at the camera while standing outside in a white button-up shirt and black makeup circling her eyes.

Spears continued: "I like these pics because I’m wearing my favorite necklace my hairdresser gave me !!! It’s from an expensive boutique, he used to give me one every four months ... the other ones had more color but this was the first one that went missing !!!"

britney spears surpised looks extremely young photos two years ago
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The 42-year-old shared a series of similar pictures taken in 2022.

"All my jewelry went missing last year but don’t you sometimes wonder 💭 where it all is at this exact moment right now ???" the "Circus" hitmaker revealed. "Have a blessed day 🌷🌷🐰🐰 !!!"

Spears previously talked to her followers about her items suddenly becoming lost.

britney spears surpised looks extremely young photos two years ago
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears frequently goes on odd rants via Instagram.

Back in March, The Woman in Me author claimed her cell phone was mysteriously stolen right around the same time she and ex Sam Asghari ended their 14-month marriage

"Btw l’ve never lost a phone before in my life !!! I always found it !!!" she said in the caption of an Instagram post at the time. "Anyway for some reason the night before I met this person [for dinner] I purposely took pictures of my phones together !!! It was like I knew subconsciously it was gonna get stolen !!!"

britney spears surpised looks extremely young photos two years ago
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears takes to social media regularly to share videos of herself dancing.

"Just to think some a------ has my little phone right now 😒😒😒 !!! Same month that me and my ex split !!! Things that make you go HMMMMMM !!!" Spears snubbed.

Aside from seeming to lose things fairly often, Spears also previously said she looked "younger" last year in a post shared back in July.

"It’s time for a throwback this week !!! And oh boy I know how to tell ‘em don’t I 🙈🙈🙈🙈😂??? It’s perspective I guess !!! This was me almost a year ago in September !!! I look way younger and way smaller !!!" the "Gimme More" singer claimed. "I guess I need to brace myself and slow down and recap the past year because I think I had a false confidence after my divorce !!!"

Source: OK!

"Although I did post some of my best work with 'Ray of Light' and 'I’m Addicted' by Madonna !!!" she said alongside a video of herself dancing. "There was a lot of WTF 😬 moments !!! Trust me I know we’re all human and make mistakes !!!"

Spears added: "I literally need to go back and adjust and possibly do a couple more therapy sessions !!! I apologize for not being perfect and I will try and get confidence and consistency back like I used to have 😘😘😘 !!!"

