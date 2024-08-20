Britney Spears Is Convinced She Has a 'Broken Bone' in Her Foot and 'Trauma in Her Head' Months After Twisting Ankle

Britney Spears has yet to fully recover after suffering an injury at Chateau Marmont in May, when concerned bystanders called 911 to report a woman with the pop star's description experiencing a potential "mental breakdown."

On Monday, August 19, the "Toxic" singer took to Instagram with a bizarre update about her foot, revealing she's still in pain and struggling to perform basic activities months after allegedly twisting her ankle while trying to "leap" in the living room of her suite at the West Hollywood hotel.