Britney Spears Is Convinced She Has a 'Broken Bone' in Her Foot and 'Trauma in Her Head' Months After Twisting Ankle
Britney Spears has yet to fully recover after suffering an injury at Chateau Marmont in May, when concerned bystanders called 911 to report a woman with the pop star's description experiencing a potential "mental breakdown."
On Monday, August 19, the "Toxic" singer took to Instagram with a bizarre update about her foot, revealing she's still in pain and struggling to perform basic activities months after allegedly twisting her ankle while trying to "leap" in the living room of her suite at the West Hollywood hotel.
In a since-deleted caption, Spears explained how she included two photos in the post — one of her right foot and one of her left — to show the different in swelling on one side compared to the other.
"[On the left, you can see my bones are in place… but the right one looks a little different!!!" the 42-year-old detailed, strangely adding: "I sat down to watch the coolest cartoon but then I couldn’t stop staring at my phone. It was like I had found some sort of foreign object and got amazed… sounds crazy ??? Think how I felt !!!"
"In disbelief, I realized I fell on it just two and a half months ago," she continued, seemingly referring to her incident at the 5-star L.A. hotel — though the situation notably occurred more than 3 months ago.
Convinced she's still injured, Spears insisted: "I honestly think there’s a little broken bone in there hanging out !!! It all makes sense now why I have been feeling off and not completely clear and sure !!! I was scared to walk fast in my house and I forgot and twisted in!!!"
"I remember walking saying my head and my mind didn’t feel connected to my foot… I honestly felt like there was more trauma in my head than my foot… but it was like a light came on when I sat down to watch the movie !!!" the "Circus" hitmaker declared.
She concluded: "I finally connected to my foot (useless information but I think there’s something to this and I need to be aware myself !!!) Have a good day."
While Spears later removed the caption from the post, the two photos of her feet still remain on the Princess of Pop's profile.
The "Gimme More" singer's foot update comes just days after she made a brief comment about her body weight, claiming, "maybe white is my color !!!" as she said the shade "usually makes people look bigger" but causes her to "look like I drop 5 sizes and [am] shorter when I wear white !!!"
"Useless information but I think it’s odd !!!" she mentioned.