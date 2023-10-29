Britney Spears' Sweetest Snaps With Her Sons Before Estrangement: Photos

"The problem is she is very sad that her sons won't see her, she feels awful about it, it is a big hole in her heart. She is a mother of two boys and she never sees them, I think any mother would be heartbroken over that," the source noted.

In 2022, Britney's former husband, Kevin Federline, revealed that Jayden and Sean decided to stop seeing their mother. "'I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself.' But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school," the former backup dancer said about their children in an interview.