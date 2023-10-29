Britney Spears' Sweetest Snaps With Her Sons Before Estrangement: Photos
Nothing means more to Britney Spears than her sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston Federline.
Amid all of the shocking bombshells the pop icon dropped in her tell-all, The Woman in Me, nothing was more evident in her writing than her love for her boys despite their current estrangement.
"Starting a family was my dream come true. Being a mom was my dream come true," she gushed about giving birth to her sons.
During her horrific 13-year conservatorship, Britney played along and sacrificed her own personal liberation to get time with her kids. "My freedom in exchange for naps with my children — it was a trade I was willing to make," she penned.
In the dedication for the highly successful book, she credited Jayden and Sean for everything, calling them "the loves of her life."
As OK! previously reported, the "Toxic" singer has reportedly not seen her boys in quite some time. "Britney is not doing well, that is true. She is not the same bubbly person she used to be. It is heartbreaking to see her this way," an insider said of their rift.
"The problem is she is very sad that her sons won't see her, she feels awful about it, it is a big hole in her heart. She is a mother of two boys and she never sees them, I think any mother would be heartbroken over that," the source noted.
In 2022, Britney's former husband, Kevin Federline, revealed that Jayden and Sean decided to stop seeing their mother. "'I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself.' But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough. I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school," the former backup dancer said about their children in an interview.
However, Britney did not allow Kevin to have the last word.
"I used to have my kids at one point, way more than Kevin, but people don't remember that part because they always focus on the negative," she penned on Instagram. "From when they were six to nine years old I had them 70 percent of the time. And of course since they've been gone, I've felt like a huge part of me has died."
Scroll through the gallery to see Britney Spears' sweetest moments with her sons:
The adorable trio was all smiles while on vacation together.
Britney, Jayden and Sean seemed thrilled as they waited on their meal together.
The happy mother-son duo had fun with filters while spending quality time together.
Britney, Jayden and Sean took a moment in the great outdoors together.
The happy trio enjoyed a fun-filled day together at Disneyland.