Britney Spears Considering Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey Ahead of Memoir Release
Britney Spears might hit television screens before her memoir lands on bookshelves this fall.
Time is ticking for the Princess of Pop to decide if she would like to sit down for a TV tell-all interview before The Woman in Me releases on Tuesday, October 24.
Spears has been allegedly offered "significant financial sums" from big networks, as well as a rumored invitation from Oprah Winfrey, for a bombshell interview — though she reportedly only has four weeks left to decide, a source spilled to a news publication on Sunday, August 13.
This would be Winfrey's second interview plea for Spears, who declined her request in November 2021 as she was "still coming to terms with independent life and mentally processing her freedom" after being released from her 13-year abusive conservatorship, the insider explained.
And while she might be "in a different place" nearly two years later, a second source insisted it still may be too soon for Spears to agree to a tell-all TV interview.
"The [interview] proposal remains complicated for Britney who continues to face challenges speaking to strangers at length about intimate aspects of her life," the insider admitted, noting, "the trauma didn't go away overnight just because the conservatorship ended."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Britney Spears Is 'Heartbroken' After Her Estranged Sons Refused to Say Goodbye Before Moving to Hawaii
- Britney Spears Spoke With Her Sons a 'Couple of Weeks Ago' Following Lengthy Estrangement, Kevin Federline's Lawyer Claims
- Britney Spears' Sons Sean and Jayden 'Very Sad' About 'Traumatic' Hawaiian Wildfires After Recent Move to the Aloha State
"Some days can be extremely testing and conversations can trigger her to behave unusually or even erratically," the source pointed out of Spears, whose bizarre Instagram videos constantly concerns fans.
"Certainly, putting a TV lens on her could be problematic and it means that a proper news-style interview is out of the question," the confidante continued. "However, a more feature-style interview, allowing her and the team to have control is an option."
The source detailed: "A move like that, to work with a production company or someone like Oprah, would be her strongest play, but the reality is managing Britney's mental well-being and health in the process."
"The decision is down to Britney about whether she feels ready to talk on camera and address subjects in the book — talking about everything from her parents' control, her relationship with Justin [Timberlake], motherhood and divorce from [Kevin Federline], and her spiral into mental issue and conservatorship," the insider concluded regarding what Spears will spill once the public finally has their hands on her highly-anticipated memoir.
The Sun spoke to sources about Spears considering a television interview.