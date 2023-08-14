Britney Spears Considering Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey Ahead of Memoir Release

Spears has been allegedly offered "significant financial sums" from big networks, as well as a rumored invitation from Oprah Winfrey, for a bombshell interview — though she reportedly only has four weeks left to decide, a source spilled to a news publication on Sunday, August 13.

This would be Winfrey's second interview plea for Spears, who declined her request in November 2021 as she was "still coming to terms with independent life and mentally processing her freedom" after being released from her 13-year abusive conservatorship, the insider explained.