Britney Spears Is 'Freaking' Fans Out After Pop Star 'Makes Zero Sense' in Recent Post: 'What Is She Even Talking About?'
Huh?! Britney Spears shared quite the uninterpretable message with her Instagram followers during the early hours of the morning on Thursday, August 10.
The message, which referenced Kabbalah — the mystical form of Judaism notably studied by Madonna — included a subtle dig at her parents, as well as a shoutout for her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, which is set to release on Tuesday, October 24.
After blabbing on for a few sentences about being "broken" and noting she "didn’t care to share it on any level of substance at all," Spears admitted, "I don’t know what I’m exactly saying but it’s sort of rolling off my tongue at the moment 😂😂😂!!!"
The 41-year-old added: "I do know belief systems that run countries and we all want something to believe in!!! Faith values with children because they have something to be [sic] believe in!!! First rule of thumb in Kabbalah is to be a being of sharing!!!"
"But also reads a being of restriction!!! So l’m suppose to put a huge coat on now and play the secret of men in suits that with stand us all!!! What’s the word??? RESPECT ME!!!" her strange post continued alongside a compilation of Spears posing and dancing in numerous outfits.
Later on in the lengthy paragraph, Spears threw shade at her parents, Jamie and Lynne, who placed her under an abusive 13-year conservatorship from 2008-2021.
- Britney Spears 'Stands by Her Recollections' Detailed in Her Upcoming Memoir: 'She Kept Diaries'
- Britney Spears’ Exes Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell Fighting Back Against Singer's Tell-All: 'They’ll Get Their Sides of the Story Out'
- Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested for Stalking 1 Year After Crashing Singer's Wedding to Sam Asghari
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"We are brought up to believe in our parents!!! They made us something right??? But what if perhaps I don’t like the making of what was made or given to me at the table!!! Respect and keep my mouth shut or respect myself and say this needs more SALT??? Is that rude??? Is it mean to disagree with a serving my parents gave me for 13 years???" Spears strangely said.
The confusing gibberish-like caption caused fans to flock to Twitter to express their concerns for the Princess of Pop's well-being.
"What the h--- is up with #BritneySpears last IG post?? What the f--- is she even talking about? Is girl ok? She makes zero sense. Is she on drugs? Is it mental issues? Honestly, it's freaking me out. Our girl needs some help. #JusticeForBritney," one worried supporter wrote.
Another confessed: "For the life of me, I don’t completely follow this post from #BritneySpears on Instagram. Is it because I haven’t had caffeine yet? Does anyone know what she’s trying to say? I’m genuinely asking."