'Major Yikes': Christina Aguilera Unfollows Britney Spears After Body Shaming Post, Princess Of Pop's Fans Express Major Disapproval

“I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small … I mean why not talk about it ??” the 40-year-old wrote on Instagram alongside a quote attributed to Rodney Dangerfield: "I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people."

BRITNEY SPEARS SUBTLY SHADES ESTRANGED TEENAGE SONS WITH SULTRY DANCING VIDEO

Spears then publicly pondered: "Don’t you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me !!!"