'Major Yikes': Christina Aguilera Unfollows Britney Spears After Body Shaming Post, Princess Of Pop's Fans Express Major Disapproval
Britney Spears certainly missed the mark with her latest social media post, resulting in her losing one A-list follower: Christina Aguilera.
After seemingly body shaming Aguilera's dancers, the princess of pop was on the receiving end of backlash from her die-hard fans who were left unimpressed by her remarks.
“I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small … I mean why not talk about it ??” the 40-year-old wrote on Instagram alongside a quote attributed to Rodney Dangerfield: "I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people."
Spears then publicly pondered: "Don’t you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me !!!"
The "Toxic" songstress admitted, "It’s hard sometimes now I see how much of my womanhood was stripped away at that time and every person sat back and didn’t say a thing !!!" seemingly referring to her near-14-year-long conservatorship she was freed from in November 2021.
"Anyways … I will be here talking bout things people NEVER talked about," Spears concluded.
In response to Spears' not-so-nice post, Aguilera unfollowed her on Instagram.
Though the songstress has every right to express her opinions on social media, which she wasn't able to do under the legal bind her estranged dad, Jamie Spears, controlled, her fans voiced their disapproval and encouraged her to remove the post.
"This one is a no," one fan stated, with another adding: "Oof. Love Britt- but this was in bad taste. Body shaming to make yourself feel better is not where it’s at."
"Body shaming others is not the move," declared a third, as a fourth begged, "Please delete this 🤦🏻♀️."
One social media user quipped, "Oh gurl, you finna get dragged for this 💀," and another chimed in simply writing, "Major Yikes."
Despite fans' upset, Spears recently made it clear that she doesn't mind offending others as she has felt "offended" her whole life, per Page Six, in a since-deleted voice memo. She doubled down on her claim Monday, September 12, telling her fans that if they are "offended" by her content, "Don't watch me !!!!"
Other people who have made it very clear that they aren't fans of Spears' post are her teenage sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
K-Fed, a former backup dancer himself, revealed last month that their kids' decision to keep their distance from their mom in recent months was due to her constant NSFW posts, with the boys even missing out on her wedding day to Sam Asghari.
As the former flames continue to air our their family's dirty laundry, Spears is making it clear that she will continue to do what she wants.