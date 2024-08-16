Britney Spears Insists Wearing White Makes Her Look Like She 'Dropped 5 Sizes' in Latest Dance Clip: Watch
Is this Britney Spears’ best dance look yet? The pop star seems to think so!
On Thursday, August 15, the blonde beauty — who has been open about trying to lose weight in the past — declared the outfit she wore in her latest dancing clip made her appear slimmer.
“Weird wearing white usually makes people look bigger !!! I look like I drop 5 sizes and shorter when I wear white !!!” the “Toxic” singer, 42, claimed.
“Useless information but I think it’s odd !!! Maybe white is my color !!! The baby crying in the background freaks me out every time 🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🙄🙄🌷🌷 !!!” she bizarrely added.
In the video, Spears showed off some of her classic moves while donning a long-sleeved white crop top, pink bikini bottoms and white knee-high boots. The star accessorized with a black choker and wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style.
The icon’s upload came after she shared a series of other seductive clips on Wednesday, August 14.
"I started today at 3:45 and it’s almost 10 now !!!" she said of her many posts. "I’ve done over 13 videos and they might not be advanced yet but I’m getting there 🙈🙈🙈 !!!"
"Yes there are outfit changes but for some reason I had to bring this white top back !!! Who knows !!!" she added while strutting her stuff in black boots, a sparkly bra, pink bottoms and a black wide-brimmed hat. "Oh well have a good day my friends 😘😘😘 !!!"
- Britney Spears Back on Her Dancing Grind as She Spends Hours Recording 'Over 13 Videos': 'Not Advanced Yet'
- Sam Asghari Hopes Ex Britney Spears' Upcoming Biopic Does Her 'Justice' and Details Her 'Strong' Legacy
- Britney Spears Shades Blake Lively by Wearing 'Updated' Version of Her Versace Dress: 'I Like it Way Better'
Moments after she shared the footage, she uploaded more alongside the message, "Feel it coming back again !!! I want pancakes 🥞 !!!"
Though Spears had taken a break from Instagram for a bit, she returned to the platform to seemingly announce her split from ex Paul Richard Soliz in July.
Spears told her social media followers she was "single as f---", however, the mother-of-two stirred up speculation she and Soliz reconciled after she was spotted with him at Nobu Malibu.
Spears added fuel to the fire when she was seen at a trampoline park with Soliz’s kids on August 8.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Grammy winner showed up to the Sky Zone in Thousand Oaks, Calif., wearing white shorts and a red shirt as she bounced around with the youngsters.
While Soliz was not caught in any of the footage from the outing, it was assumed he was also present.