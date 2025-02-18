Lingerie-Clad Britney Spears Touches Her Body and Spanks Her Butt While Raving About Her 'Fun' Valentine's Day: Hot Photos
Britney Spears had quite the Valentine’s Day celebration — which she made sure to share with her fans!
In a steamy Instagram post, the “Toxic” singer gave followers a peek into her eventful day while showing off some provocative dance moves in a sizzling video.
Dressed in a black lingerie set, knee-high boots, a matching cowboy hat and a choker, Spears completed her bold look with smoky black eyeshadow. She then seductively swayed to the music, locking eyes with the camera as she ran her hands over her body and gave herself a few playful spanks.
At one point, she pulled down her underwear, leaving little to the imagination. She also squeezed her chest before strutting away from the camera.
In the caption, Spears — who was spotted with her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, on Valentine's Day with his kids — greeted her fans, writing, “Happy late V Day - I must say, it was such a fun day for me.”
She continued, “Especially picking the children up and waiting for my friend patiently for 10 minutes to buy his sweet mum mum flowers.”
Spears also shared an odd moment from her outing, revealing she grew suspicious of “a boy across the street with his dog” who was “just standing there the whole time.” Turns out, it was a paparazzo trying to snap a shot of her “leaning forward with a double chin.”
The “Circus” singer then switched gears, getting candid about relationships. “Are you with someone who made you feel beautiful for V Day or with someone who absolutely demoralized you and they got PAID ??? I bet my mom even likes it!!!” she said.
She added, “People love the negative … It’s the most viewed pic on internet … And we are supposed to live in a kind world ??? I’m like the children I just don’t know !!! 🤷♀️🤷♀️.”
Spears wrapped up her post with a teaser about an upcoming meeting with her lawyer, Mat Rosengart, writing, "See me TODAY with my lawyer and the best cookies ever!!!"
Shortly after her sultry post, Spears posted a video of her posing with her lawyer.
“It’s been way too long since I’ve seen him !!! OMG OMG OMG !!! It was such an incredible day!!!” she gushed in the caption. “I am blessed and got a book 🤓🤓🤓 He showed me up with his suit !!! I will be in heels next time 😈😈😈.”
She then admitted she thought they were taking photos but later realized it was a video. “Such a winner 🏆🙄,” she joked.
Rosengart famously played a crucial role in Spears’ legal battle to end her 13-year conservatorship. After her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as her conservator in September 2021, the court officially terminated the arrangement on November 12, 2021.
Following the ruling, Mat called it a “monumental day” and emphasized, “What’s next for Britney is up to one person — and this is the first time we can say this in a decade. It’s up to Britney. Britney, as of today, is a free woman.”
With no ongoing conservatorship litigation, Mat has since focused on other clients, though he remains a key figure in Britney’s life.
“I was honored to work with and protect Britney, who is and will always be an icon, and most specifically, to have helped restore the fundamental rights and civil liberties that were stripped from her, which was always our focus,” he told People in 2024.
Britney is also grateful for his help.
“This man has turned my life around … So many exciting projects ahead !!!!” she wrote in 2022. “We accidentally matched for lunch !!!! Thank you for being so kind and respectful to me always!!!!!!”