Britney Spears Shows Off Weird Dance Moves In Confusing Clip As Fans Grow Concerned Of Endless Social Media Rants
The saga of Britney Spears' weird social media posts continue. On Tuesday, December 20, the pop star took to Instagram to share more odd dancing videos and naked photos, both of which were accompanied by equally strange captions about her recent trip to Mexico.
"Nights in Mexico - I’ve been there alone a couple of times and honestly have no idea how I did it … it’s a hot spot !!!" Spears began the caption of the video, which showed her grooving in a red and black mini dress, her messy blonde locks in her face. "But with what I’ve been through …I’m a little cautious in a different country … but HEY at this point they should be cautious with me 🤪🤪🤪 !!!Psss here’s me dancing at a restaurant for my birthday 🎉 !!!"
SIMON COWELL MAKES PLEA FOR 'INTERESTING' & 'TALENTED' BRITNEY SPEARS TO REJOIN REALITY TV WITH HIM: 'I HAD A FANTASTIC RELATIONSHIP WITH HER'
The update comes amid a string of outlandish posts, including the blonde beauty publicly asking her mother, Lynne Spears, to grab coffee together despite their ongoing feud.
"Instagram doesn’t like posts of people revealing their bodies anymore so here’s a selfie of me in Mexico 🇲🇽 !!! Mom and Dad … I crossed the border and I made it !!! After no coffee for 15 years ☕️ … Mom we can go have coffee together now !!!" she wrote in the post that showed her seemingly topless. "I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it !!!"
The "Toxic" singer followed up by sharing another video of herself nude in the shower while attempting to spread body positivity.
SHORT HAIR DON'T CARE! BRITNEY SPEARS TEASES NEW CHOP IN STEAMY BEACH CLIP
"I’m posting these from Mexico 🇲🇽 !!!! Honestly I have no idea why but I can see better 👁 !!!! I was in the shower 🚿 for 2 hours but we can’t reveal our bodies now !!! There’s something about shooting in water 📸 !!! I wanted to see my eyes 👀 !!!" Spears said in the update.
- Britney Spears Bizarrely Tells Estranged Mom Lynne They Can Have 'Coffee Together Now' & 'Talk About It' After Public Spat
- Kevin Federline & Jamie Spears Collaborating On Self-Help Book Detailing 'Experience Of Fatherhood'
- 'I Don't Know If She'd Be Alive': Jamie Spears Believes He Protected Britney Spears By Putting Conservatorship In Place
The chart topper continued to reveal more barely there pictures with other bizarre rants, where she said she was changing her name to Brooklyn and that she married herself, despite tying the knot with Sam Asghari in June.
Fans have voiced concern over Spears' internet activity and questioned whether the Crossroads actress is mentally healthy. "I really hope Britney Spears is ok," one Twitter user penned, while another added, "Ok maybe Britney Spears has lost it, I think this is what happens when you're locked up for a decade."
"What the actual f is going on with Britney Spears’s Instagram?" questioned another fan. "I’ve been concerned but even more so now."