Britney Spears Wears Yellow Lingerie as She Twirls and Touches Her Body in Bizarre Video

britney spears touches self dance video
Source: MEGA; @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears stunned in yellow lingerie while doing her signature dance movies in a new video.

By:

April 23 2025, Published 10:03 a.m. ET

Britney Spears is feeling herself — again!

In a new Instagram post, the “Sometimes” singer gave fans another peek at her go-to dance moves, rocking a bold yellow lingerie set while filming inside what looked like a bedroom.

britney spears yellow lingerie dance video
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears danced in yellow lingerie in a new Instagram video.

The barely-there bra featured sheer fabric with just two yellow flowers covering her nipples.

Spears then flipped her blonde hair and spun around the room, strutting and twirling to the beat of “We No Speak Americano” by DCUP. At one point, she even ran her hands across her body, adding her usual flair to the routine.

The dance clip follows another recent moment that had fans buzzing — when the blonde beauty filmed herself dancing at a bar in Mexico.

On Sunday, April 20, the pop star shared the footage with the caption, “Last night 🤷🏼‍♀️🙄🤷🏼‍♀️🙄🤔🤔 !!!”

In the clip, the 43-year-old mom-of-two wore an off-the-shoulder red dress, a choker necklace and black heeled boots as she moved in front of the bar, flipping her hair and holding sunglasses.

britney spears instagram dance video
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop princess twirled and flipped her hair while touching her body.

One fan at the bar captured behind-the-scenes footage of the impromptu video shoot, which quickly went viral.

"POV: You’re at a bar in Mexico and you catch Britney Spears filming another of her iconic dance videos for her Instagram page!" the fan wrote, showing her bodyguards circling and sometimes blocking the view.

Source: @JebraFaushay/X
“Jealous they got a Britney performance to be honest,” one person tweeted, while another added, “It’s like being there when Leonardo da Vinci painted the Mona Lisa.”

Though some people criticized Spears’ dance videos, others were impressed by the raw, unedited moves.

britney spears yellow lingerie video
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Fans recently spotted Britney Spears dancing at a bar in Mexico.

“In real life it actually looks like how she used to dance onstage,” one fan commented. “Omg ppl drag her and it’s just a matter of angles.”

“Look how normal it looks as she’s just casually doing it there!” another chimed in. “Like she’s on a dance floor! So natural and smooth!”

britney spears dances in mexico
Source: @BritneyTheStan/X

The famous singer was recently seen smiling as she exited a restaurant in Mexico.

She was also seen wearing that same red dress at a restaurant, smiling as she exited with her bodyguards in front of her.

The wave of bold dance videos comes shortly after Spears removed one of her clips following nonstop rude comments about her moves.

Source: @BritneyTheStan/X

"I took the video of myself dancing down because so many people said so many mean things… if they only knew how severe my sadness is," she admitted on social media. "It is a f------ miracle from God that I played and danced, period. It is insane!!!"

She added, "[I] was like d---, there’s so much I haven’t even shown but it saddens me people say mean things about me. I’m so d--- sick of people saying they are concerned and if you don’t like the way I move, f--- off and don’t watch it !!!"

