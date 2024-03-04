Brittany Cartwright Drops Jax Taylor's Last Name From Her Instagram Bio After Shocking Separation

On Saturday, March 2, the reality star's followers pointed out how her social media handle appeared different after it previously read "Brittany Cartwright Cauchi," which is the House of Villains alum's legal last name.

The drastic change comes days after Cartwright announced she and Taylor, 44, were living apart. "Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," she explained during the Thursday, February 29, episode of their "When Reality Hits" podcast.

"I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys," The Valley star continued. "On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times."