Brittany Cartwright Drops Jax Taylor's Last Name From Her Instagram Bio After Shocking Separation
Brittany Cartwright is moving on!
After the Vanderpump Rules alum revealed she and her husband, Jax Taylor, were separating after four years of wedded bliss, fans began to notice Cartwright, 35, swiped her married last name from her Instagram bio.
On Saturday, March 2, the reality star's followers pointed out how her social media handle appeared different after it previously read "Brittany Cartwright Cauchi," which is the House of Villains alum's legal last name.
The drastic change comes days after Cartwright announced she and Taylor, 44, were living apart. "Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," she explained during the Thursday, February 29, episode of their "When Reality Hits" podcast.
"I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys," The Valley star continued. "On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times."
"Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health," she confirmed. "I'm taking one day at a time."
The estranged couple, who share 2-year-old son Cruz, first met at a bar in Las Vegas in 2015. As OK! previously reported, Taylor claimed the two were not headed for a divorce.
"This is not a divorce. We’re just taking some time apart. Just trying to reassess our situation," the Jax's Studio City restauranter claimed.
"We have a child involved and we just want to do what’s best for our kid," Taylor continued of what the future holds for them.
When Cartright was asked about her current status with her partner during a recent outing, she explained, "Whenever you fight with somebody for so long, there’s only so much you can take, and you know, I deserve better, Cruz deserves better."
"We want, like, a good co-parenting relationship and I think that me moving out and taking space to figure out if this is what I want is, like, the best situation for me right now,” she added.
"I just want the best for me and my son at this point. That’s like my main focus,” she emphasized. "If he switches some things and changes some things about his life then maybe we can get back together. But right now, I don’t know."