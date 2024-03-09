What Is Jax Taylor's Net Worth? How the 'Vanderpump Rules' OG Made His Money
Jax Taylor has come a long way since his early days on Vanderpump Rules.
After bursting onto the reality show scene in 2013, the House of Villains star, 44, has made a small fortune with his television appearances and opening his own bar in Los Angeles.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Taylor is currently valued at $4 million dollars for his years in the entertainment industry.
The former SUR staffer was reportedly paid $25,000 per episode by the end of his time on the hit Bravo series in 2020. During his run on the show, he and estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, starred in their own six-episode spinoff Vanderpump Rules: Jax And Brittany Take Kentucky.
They now both star on the upcoming series The Valley.
In 2023, Taylor and the mother-of-his-child opened up a sports bar called Jax's Studio City. "We worked really, really hard to get this open really fast," the businessman said after launching the eatery.
"It's a weird thing. I've been [in L.A.] since 2005 and I never really felt like I've lived here. Michigan is my home because that's where I'm from," he explained. "But now that I have an establishment with my name on it, it actually just makes me feel like I own something here. This is finally my home."
Despite the former couple having such strong business ties, Cartwright, who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with Taylor, recently announced the two were separated after tying the knot in 2019.
"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," the mother-of-one explained during a recent episode of their joint podcast. "I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."
"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," she, continued. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."
"I'm taking one day at a time," Cartwright added. "I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz. I love you guys. Pray for us and everything will be just fine. We’re good."
