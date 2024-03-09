What Is Jax Taylor's Net Worth? How the 'Vanderpump Rules' OG Made His Money

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Taylor is currently valued at $4 million dollars for his years in the entertainment industry.

The former SUR staffer was reportedly paid $25,000 per episode by the end of his time on the hit Bravo series in 2020. During his run on the show, he and estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, starred in their own six-episode spinoff Vanderpump Rules: Jax And Brittany Take Kentucky.

They now both star on the upcoming series The Valley.