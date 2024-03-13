Jax Taylor's 'VPR' Costars Heard Rumors of Him 'Running Around Town' Before Shocking Brittany Cartwright Separation

"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," she explained. "I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because our life is definitely — we’ve shared so much of our life with you guys. So, I feel like ... I don’t want to seem like I’m lying or anything like that so I think it’s important for me to say this."

"I know on my last podcast, I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," Cartwright, who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with Taylor, continued. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."