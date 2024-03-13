Jax Taylor's 'VPR' Costars Heard Rumors of Him 'Running Around Town' Before Shocking Brittany Cartwright Separation
Jax Taylor's former Vanderpump Rules costars may have seen his separation from Brittany Cartwright coming.
During the Tuesday, March 12, episode of the hit Bravo series, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent subtly hinted at rumors about the House of Villains star, 44, stepping out on his marriage to the southern belle, 35, before they announced their split.
While discussing Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's bombshell breakup during a girls' night out, the "Good as Gold" singer explained that people "don't really know until you're in it" before referencing Taylor and Cartwright's rocky relationship journey over the years.
"You can't judge," Shay said in regard to the estranged couple's 2017 split when Taylor cheated on Cartwright with a fellow SUR employee. "Look at Jax and Brittany, they were married and had a baby. I could not believe that when they did."
"There's still stories about him running around town," Maloney, 37, chimed in before Shay, 38, added she'd "heard" things about the former bartender.
"No, it's beyond," Kent, 33, added of the cheating speculation.
As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-one confirmed during a recent episode of their podcast that she and Taylor were separated after four years of marriage.
"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," she explained. "I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because our life is definitely — we’ve shared so much of our life with you guys. So, I feel like ... I don’t want to seem like I’m lying or anything like that so I think it’s important for me to say this."
"I know on my last podcast, I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," Cartwright, who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with Taylor, continued. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."
Cartwright doubled down on her decision to end her romance with the Bravo star, revealing in a recent interview, "Whenever you fight with somebody for so long, there’s only so much you can take, and you know, I deserve better, Cruz deserves better."
“We want, like, a good co-parenting relationship and I think that me moving out and taking space to figure out if this is what I want is, like, the best situation for me right now,” she noted.