'Breadwinner' Brittany Cartwright Reveals Her Marriage to Jax Taylor Crumbled After She Started 'Making More Money' Than Him

brittany cartwright marriage jax taylor breadwinner making more money
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 24 2024, Published 10:31 a.m. ET

Did Jax Taylor's ego take over?

On Tuesday night, April 23, Brittany Cartwright appeared on Vanderpump Rules for the first time in four years, and she didn't hold back when it came to spilling what led to the downfall of her and Taylor's relationship.

Brittany Cartwright revealed she's the 'breadwinner' in her estranged marriage to Jax Taylor.
Source: MEGA

Brittany Cartwright revealed she's the 'breadwinner' in her estranged marriage to Jax Taylor.

According to Cartwright — who shares her son, Cruz, 3, with Taylor — as soon as she started raking in more cash than her estranged husband, he seemed to no longer be happy.

"I know whenever me and Jax were going through that where I was making more money for once, I could tell that was a shift for him," Cartwright confessed to her friend and fellow Bravo star Scheana Shay during the show.

The separated spouses share 3-year-old son Cruz.
Source: MEGA

The separated spouses share 3-year-old son Cruz.

"We were fighting a lot because of that alone," the mom-of-one admitted.

Seeing if the comparison of finances was only a problem for her marriage in particular, Cartwright asked Shay if "being the breadwinner" caused any tension in her union to Brock Davies — whom she tied the knot with in 2022.

brittany cartwright marriage jax taylor breadwinner making more money
Source: MEGA

Scheana Shay said earning more money than her husband, Brock Davies, also caused problems in their marriage.

Shay assured her pal it did, in fact, also create problems in her marriage to Davies, with Cartwright guessing: "I think because they are such manly men, that can be something even if they don't express it."

Trying to pinpoint when the conflict arose, Cartwright said "the roles kind of flipped" after the separated spouses were fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020.

After leaving the hit reality television series, Cartwright said, "I was definitely making more money. I can tell it hurt Jax's ego."

In 2022, the 35-year-old earned an impressive $2 million for her partnership with weight loss and nutrition company Jenny Craig. She also scored a major endorsement deal with swimwear and dress brand Cupshe.

Together, the former flames own a sports bar, Jax's Studio City, co-host the "When Reality Hits" podcast and star in Vanderpump Rules' spin-off series The Valley.

Last year, Taylor claimed he earned almost $500,000 on Cameo — where fans can purchase personalized video messages for themselves or to gift others.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor split after almost five years of marriage.
Source: MEGA

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor split after almost five years of marriage.

While Cartwright might be receiving higher paychecks than her estranged husband as of recently, her net worth appears to be much lower.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cartwright's estimated net worth totals roughly $1 million, while Taylor's is listed at around $4 million.

Source: OK!

Taylor was part of the Vanderpump Rules cast for two years before he convinced Cartwright to join the series in 2015 — the same year he met her during a trip to Las Vegas.

The pair sparked a romance soon after and later tied the knot in 2019.

