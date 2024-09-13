Jax Taylor 'Had No Idea' He Was a 'Narcissist' Until Entering Mental Health Facility: 'I Don't Know How I Became One'

"I am a narcissist, yes. I breadcrumb, I love bomb [and also] gaslighting. I’m missing some but I do all these things. I had no idea there were terms for these things," the former SUR bartender, 45, insisted.

"I’m probably going to get in trouble for saying this, but I do all of them. I’ve done them all for years and I had no idea. I look up the definition for all these new terms and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I do that. I do that too,’" he shared. "I don’t even know how to talk anymore without being labeled as one of these things."