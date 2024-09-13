or
Jax Taylor 'Had No Idea' He Was a 'Narcissist' Until Entering Mental Health Facility: 'I Don't Know How I Became One'

Jax Taylor was recently diagnosed with PTSd and bipolar disorder.

By:

Sept. 13 2024, Published 3:36 p.m. ET

Jax Taylor had several self-realizations while seeking help for his mental health.

On a new solo episode of his and estranged wife Brittany Cartwright's "When Reality Hits" podcast, the dad-of-one revealed he "learned probably five new terms" to describe himself while getting treatment during his 30-day stay.

"I am a narcissist, yes. I breadcrumb, I love bomb [and also] gaslighting. I’m missing some but I do all these things. I had no idea there were terms for these things," the former SUR bartender, 45, insisted.

"I’m probably going to get in trouble for saying this, but I do all of them. I’ve done them all for years and I had no idea. I look up the definition for all these new terms and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I do that. I do that too,’" he shared. "I don’t even know how to talk anymore without being labeled as one of these things."

"I don’t know how I became one, [but] I do believe I’m a narcissist," Taylor confessed.

"I do have pretty much everything that’s labeled under a narcissist. And I’ve been this person for years and I had no idea," he continued. "I was never held accountable for my actions for many years until recently — until people have had enough."

As OK! reported, Taylor entered in-patient treatment in late July following the demise of his and Cartwright's marriage, having separated in late January. The work he did was too little too late, as the former Hooters waitress, 35, filed for divorce and custody of their son, Cruz, 3, once he returned home in September.

On another podcast episode, the Kentucky native stated her decision "wasn't made lightly or quickly."

"I unfortunately can’t speak to details since everything has been heavily documented on the show since we happen to be filming right now," she explained of shooting scenes for Season 2 of The Valley. "You will see how everything plays out once the show airs, but I will say this: This season has been the most difficult season I have ever had to film."

"I never imagined I’d go through something so personal and painful while having the world watch," Cartwright added. "I’m not saying this for anyone to feel badly, but I know that this is the life I chose and I’m so fortunate in many ways. I always want to be real with y’all."

Around the same time she filed to legally end their five-year marriage, Taylor — who has cheated on the mother of his child in the past — revealed he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD.

"It’s been a lot to process and an emotional time for me, however I’ve come home to my son with a new found sense of peace," he spilled in an Instagram post. "I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for the future but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday. Mental health is a lifelong battle of not letting it control you but rather you learning to control it."

