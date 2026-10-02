PHOTOS Brittany Cartwright Flaunts Slim Bikini Body Amid Weight-Loss Journey and Plastic Surgery Makeover: Photo Source: BRAVO, @BRITTANY/INSTAGRAM Brittany Cartwright showed off her slim figure in a bikini after undergoing a 'mommy makeover' and losing 20 pounds. Taylor Camp Oct. 2 2026, Updated 9:53 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Brittany Cartwright is proudly showing off the results of her body transformation. The Valley star, 37, flaunted her slim figure in a bikini photo shared to Instagram on Wednesday, September 30, following her 20-pound weight loss and "mommy makeover." Cartwright posed beside a baby blue Jeep in a burgundy lace string bikini with a coordinating sheer sarong. She completed the pool-ready look with sunglasses, sparkling sandals and beachy waves.

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Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Her Bikini Body

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Cartwright 💛 (@brittany) Source: @BRITTANY/INSTAGRAM Brittany Cartwright's friends and fellow Bravo stars flooded the comments with praise over her sizzling bikini snap.

Cartwright confidently posed with one hand resting on the Jeep while showing off her toned stomach and legs. Her friends and fellow Bravo stars quickly hyped her up in the comments. "I mean, HOT D---," Kristen Doute wrote, while Scheana Shay declared, "HOT." Jasmine Goode added, "Smokeshow!!" Fans also celebrated Cartwright's transformation, with one declaring her "sparkle is SO BACK."

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Brittany Cartwright Recently Lost 20 Pounds

Source: @BRITTANY/INSTAGRAM The 'Valley' star revealed in July that she'd lost 20 pounds while using GLP-1 medication.

The reality star's latest bikini moment comes after she revealed in July that she'd lost 20 pounds while using a GLP-1 through telehealth company Fridays. "I'm already down two dress sizes," Cartwright shared at the time, explaining she decided to try the medication after watching people she knew experience success with GLP-1s. Cartwright said she began noticing more significant changes around her third month and was feeling like herself again by the time of The Valley reunion.

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Brittany Cartwright Says Her Weight Loss Came After Plastic Surgery

Source: @BRITTANY/INSTAGRAM Brittany Cartwright has stressed that her 20 pound weight loss occurred after her 'mommy makeover.'

Cartwright has also been candid about undergoing a "mommy makeover" in October 2025, but she's made a distinction between her surgery and subsequent weight loss. "For anyone wondering, I've lost 20 lbs since my mommy makeover that happened in October [2025]," she explained on Instagram in July. "I started with Fridays long after my surgery, so the weight loss happened afterward." The procedures included abdominal reconstruction, liposuction, a tummy tuck and b----- surgery. Cartwright said the makeover initially boosted her confidence before her later weight loss made her feel even better.

Brittany Cartwright Has Been Open About Her Body Transformation

Source: BRAVO The reality star has been candid about her cosmetic procedures and weight-loss journey while celebrating her newfound confidence.