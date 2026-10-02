Brittany Cartwright Flaunts Slim Bikini Body Amid Weight-Loss Journey and Plastic Surgery Makeover: Photo
Oct. 2 2026, Updated 9:53 a.m. ET
Brittany Cartwright is proudly showing off the results of her body transformation.
The Valley star, 37, flaunted her slim figure in a bikini photo shared to Instagram on Wednesday, September 30, following her 20-pound weight loss and "mommy makeover."
Cartwright posed beside a baby blue Jeep in a burgundy lace string bikini with a coordinating sheer sarong. She completed the pool-ready look with sunglasses, sparkling sandals and beachy waves.
Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Her Bikini Body
Cartwright confidently posed with one hand resting on the Jeep while showing off her toned stomach and legs.
Her friends and fellow Bravo stars quickly hyped her up in the comments.
"I mean, HOT D---," Kristen Doute wrote, while Scheana Shay declared, "HOT." Jasmine Goode added, "Smokeshow!!"
Fans also celebrated Cartwright's transformation, with one declaring her "sparkle is SO BACK."
Brittany Cartwright Recently Lost 20 Pounds
The reality star's latest bikini moment comes after she revealed in July that she'd lost 20 pounds while using a GLP-1 through telehealth company Fridays.
"I'm already down two dress sizes," Cartwright shared at the time, explaining she decided to try the medication after watching people she knew experience success with GLP-1s.
Cartwright said she began noticing more significant changes around her third month and was feeling like herself again by the time of The Valley reunion.
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Brittany Cartwright Says Her Weight Loss Came After Plastic Surgery
Cartwright has also been candid about undergoing a "mommy makeover" in October 2025, but she's made a distinction between her surgery and subsequent weight loss.
"For anyone wondering, I've lost 20 lbs since my mommy makeover that happened in October [2025]," she explained on Instagram in July. "I started with Fridays long after my surgery, so the weight loss happened afterward."
The procedures included abdominal reconstruction, liposuction, a tummy tuck and b----- surgery. Cartwright said the makeover initially boosted her confidence before her later weight loss made her feel even better.
Brittany Cartwright Has Been Open About Her Body Transformation
Cartwright hasn't shied away from discussing the different steps behind her changing appearance.
After facing questions about whether her surgery was responsible for her slimmer figure, the Bravo star stressed that she hasn't attempted to conceal her cosmetic work.
"I'm overly honest about it, post about it, filmed it on a TV show, podcast about it," she responded to one critic.
Now, her latest bikini snap appears to capture the confidence Cartwright has repeatedly said she regained throughout the process.