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Brittany Cartwright Looks Unrecognizable in 'Stunning' Bikini Selfie

brittany cartwright glow up bikini photo
Source: MEGA; @brittany/Instagram

Brittany Cartwright stunned fans with a bikini selfie after undergoing a 'mommy makeover.'

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March 24 2026, Published 12:25 p.m. ET

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Brittany Cartwright is turning heads — and fans can’t stop talking about it.

The reality star lit up Instagram with a sizzling bikini selfie, showing off a noticeably refreshed look while soaking up the sun on what appears to be a tropical getaway.

In the snap, Cartwright confidently posed for the camera in a colorful, eye-catching bikini. Her glowing skin, voluminous curls and radiant smile immediately stood out, with many fans doing a double-take at her transformation.

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image of Brittany Cartwright shared a bikini selfie.
Source: @brittany/Instagram

Brittany Cartwright shared a bikini selfie.

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The beachy backdrop and flattering lighting only added to the moment, giving the photo an easy, carefree vibe that quickly grabbed attention online.

Her bikini featured a bold mix of colors and playful patterns, perfectly complementing her sun-kissed glow. Keeping things simple, she skipped heavy accessories and let her natural beauty and relaxed style do all the talking.

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image of Fans praised 'The Valley' alum's new look.
Source: MEGA

Fans praised 'The Valley' alum's new look.

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Unsurprisingly, the comments section lit up fast.

One person said, “Love this look ☀️,” while others simply called her “stunning.”

The post comes as Cartwright continues focusing on herself following her split from Jax Taylor in February 2024.

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image of Brittany Cartwright split from Jax Taylor in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Brittany Cartwright split from Jax Taylor in 2024.

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Since then, she’s been open about prioritizing her confidence and well-being.

In October 2025, she exclusively told OK! that she was in a "completely different headspace" after undergoing a “mommy makeover” the month before.

"I feel incredible. I'm still healing, but I am in such a better space with not having to deal with so much drama and being able to have fun and thrive," explained Cartwright, who shares her son Cruz with Taylor, 46. "It's been something I've been wanting to do for years and years and years, but I always thought I was going to have more kids. I never imagined I would be going through a divorce, so I was putting it off."

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She also admitted the decision was deeply personal.

Cartwright revealed she wanted to rebuild her confidence after her ex’s “negative” comments about her body following the birth of their son.

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image of The star had a 'mommy makeover' in 2025.
Source: MEGA

The star had a 'mommy makeover' in 2025.

"That was always in the back of my mind. Trauma comes out in different ways, and I felt like it was something I really wanted to do for myself. I'm so happy I did!" she gushed. "I already feel so much better!"

The Valley star shared that her makeover included a tummy tuck — something she had wanted for a long time.

"The first time I got to see my body during my post-op, I cried to my doctors. I was like, 'Thank you so much.' Some people will understand what I am talking about. It was an incredible feeling," she recalled. "My b---- got so big after I had my son and b------feeding and weight fluctuating and stuff. It was hard and difficult to leave the house — now the anxiety of leaving my house has gone away."

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