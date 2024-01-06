'Genuinely Unpleasant': Brittany Mahomes Slammed by TikToker for Being Rude to Restaurant Staff
Brittany Mahomes, 28, was accused of repeatedly failing to tip on a large check and generally being "unpleasant" to restaurant staff during a nearly one-week stay at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood.
TikTok user Jessica O'Connor claimed Mahomes — whose last name was Matthews at the time — was allegedly wedding dress shopping for her then-upcoming wedding to Patrick Mahomes while staying at the upscale hotel.
"I don’t like her because she doesn’t tip restaurant staff," Jessica, who claimed she had been a server and a bartender, said in the social media clip. "My first interaction with her, she ran up over $100 tab. She was with her whole posse."
"Patrick was not there but I believe their tab was well over $100, maybe like $130 — zero dollar tip," she added.
The TikToker noted that "happens sometimes" so she initially let it slide.
"I’m like, 'Maybe she just didn’t like me, maybe it was something I said,'" she explained in the viral video which has racked up over a million views. "But they were there for almost a week and did not tip a single one of our staff. And not only did she [not] tip, she was just genuinely unpleasant."
"And I totally understand celebrities don’t owe you anything, especially when you’re out in public," she added. "As a public figure you should always go out thinking OK the people I interact with are clocking these interactions and are gonna remember this, and I will always remember that Brittany."
"I only judge people based off of their character and I think one of the easiest ways to judge someone’s character is how they treat someone in a position lesser than them — and let’s just say, character assessed," she concluded.
Brittany tied the knot with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick, 28, in 2022. They share daughter Sterling and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, who was born on November 28, 2022.
As OK! previously reported, Patrick shared the inspiration behind their son's unique nickname in an interview.
"When we had Sterling, we didn’t know if it was going to be a girl or a boy so we started thinking of girl and boys name. I wanted them to have that connection as brother and sister forever," he said at the time. "I’ve always wanted to do Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. I’ve thought about that since I was literally 5 or 6 years old."
"My brother Jackson, whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique, he said 'What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,'" he continued. "So we went with that and I think it works out well."