Officially Over: Brittany Snow Finalizes Divorce From Tyler Stanaland 9 Months After Shocking Split
Brittany Snow's divorce from Tyler Stanaland has officially been finalized.
The Pitch Perfect star filed to legally end her marriage at the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Thursday, January 19, four months after the former flames announced their split in a joint statement on Wednesday, September 14.
Snow has agreed to wave spousal support and both parties will cover their own legal fees, according to documents obtained by a news publication on Wednesday, July 5.
The exes signed a prenuptial agreement prior to tying the knot in 2020, allowing Stanaland, 33, to keep all of his possessions — including a leased 2021 Toyota 4Runner — while Snow, 37, walked away with her possessions, including a leased 2022 Audi, the report explained.
Snow and the Selling the OC star never had any children, however, they worked out a shared custody agreement for their 2-year-old rescue dog, Charlie Pepper.
Stanaland and his ex-wife gave their adorable pup a shout-out in their social media message, confirming they were calling it quits on their marriage.
"After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate," the real estate broker wrote in an Instagram post last year. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."
"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter," the message — which Snow also uploaded to her own profile — concluded.
In January, Snow filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.
In an interview published Tuesday, May 23, the John Tucker Must Die actress candidly opened up about the hardship she faced after her and Stanaland's marital demise.
"In the past year I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I’ve ever faced. In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down. I was blindsided and everything I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted in my life was completely different," Snow confessed, though she didn't specifically confirm if she was referring to her breakup.
TMZ obtained court documents revealing Snow and Stanaland's divorce had been finalized.