Officially Over: Brittany Snow Finalizes Divorce From Tyler Stanaland 9 Months After Shocking Split

"After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate," the real estate broker wrote in an Instagram post last year. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter," the message — which Snow also uploaded to her own profile — concluded.