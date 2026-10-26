Brooke Hogan Says 'Dirty Money' Tainted Sale of Hulk Hogan's Florida Mansion as She Mourns Family Loss: 'You Took My Dad'

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Brooke Hogan slammed “dirty money” for tainting the sale of Hulk Hogan’s home as she continues to mourn her father. The 38-year-old posted to Instagram on October 25 after her late father’s Florida mansion, left to his son, Nick Hogan, was sold more than a year after he passed away. “You took my dad,” she appeared to accuse of the unnamed buyers. “Enjoy your dirty money." “You know who TF you are," she added. Brooke lamented the lost memories with her father at the home where he and his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel once planned to grow old.

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'This Sick Feeling Is Indescribable'

Source: MEGA Brooke Hogan called out people who allegedly tried to profit off Hulk Hogan's death.

“This sick feeling is indescribable,” she wrote under a photo of the home with a ‘SOLD’ sticker on it. “This house is where Dad and Jen envisioned growing old together.” Brooke reminisced about caring for her dad after his surgeries, watching Jerry Springer, cooking, listening to music and spending time together at the Florida property. “I’d sit next to him for hours in the chair he died in,” she continued. "We stayed best friends no matter what adversity hit us." Jennifer seemed to have a profound impact on Brooke and the legacy she felt was left at her father’s house as everything disappeared. “His whole environment, his work, his energy, his relationships [are lost],” Brooke wrote in the lengthy upload. “First, Jen — who no one but me treated with respect. Then I was gone … the truth teller … I’m sure to everyone's delight.”

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Source: @MIZZHOGAN, INSTAGRAM Brooke Hogan slammed Hulk Hogan's legacy being 'sold for a profit.'

“Now it’s all gone, sold for a profit. Just like him. Used for everyone else’s gain,” she concluded. “Saddest ending I’ve ever seen.” The WWE star's mansion, where he died, sold for $5.9 million, far less than its $11 million asking price, with the neighboring cottage selling for just $2.8 million. Hulk shared the home with Jennifer until they split in 2021, after which he moved on to marry Sky Daily in 2023. The star’s daughter appeared to shade his widow and other members of the family while applauding Jennifer for leaving her relationship with Hulk with “love and grace” while asking for almost nothing. “Their breakup was devastating for me,” she gushed. “I loved her, but I knew my dad was in the best care with her too.”

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'Only There at the End'

Source: @MIZZHOGAN, INSTAGRAM Brooke Hogan reminisced on her father's relationship with Jennifer McDaniel.

She accused other loved ones of failing to be there for Hulk while he was suffering, only to “show up like vultures” when he died. "I've had to hear everyone say I'm the jerk for stepping away from the toxic behavior and brainwashing, fake, greedy people," she wrote, later adding, "They were [only] there at the end. To collect." Brooke has been criticized in the past for distancing herself from the Hogan name amid rumors of estrangement from her late dad. Tension between her and the family went so far that she was left out of his will.

Source: MEGA Hulk Hogan's Florida mansion where he died sold for $5.9 million.