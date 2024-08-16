OK Magazine
Revealed: Why Brooke Mueller Was Questioned in Matthew Perry Death Investigation

Composite photo of Brooke Mueller and Matthew Perry
Source: mega

Matthew Perry's friend Brooke Mueller cooperated with authorities after they launched an investigation into his death.

By:

Aug. 16 2024

More details on the investigation into Matthew Perry's death have come to light.

As OK! revealed, the late actor's pal and ex Brooke Mueller was questioned by police on multiple occasions, and a new report spilled that she was brought in because she knew the actor's drug dealer Jasveen Sangha.

revealed why brooke mueller questioned matthew perry death investigation
Source: mega

Matthew Perry passed away from 'the acute effects of ketamine' in October 2023.

According to a source, Mueller, 46, and Perry — who died at age 54 in October 2023 — once went to rehab in L.A. with Sangha, who is known as "the Ketamine Queen" in the drug world and was recently arrested for selling Perry the ketamine that led to his death.

The insider noted the actress is also friends with Erik Fleming, a drug broker who allegedly transported the drugs from Sangha to Perry's live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, who administered the fatal dose to the Friends alum.

revealed why brooke mueller questioned matthew perry death investigation
Source: mega

Perry's friend Brooke Mueller was questioned by police because she knew the actor's drug dealer, Jasveen Sangha.

When it was first revealed that the mother-of-two was being questioned in relation to her friend's death, an attorney who represents her and ex-husband Charlie Sheen clarified she wasn't being charged.

"This extended family has worked hard to restore serenity to their ecosystem – to the great benefit of their children," attorney Gregory J. Pedrick said, referring to the past drama that ensued over custody of her and Sheen's sons.

"I believe Ms. Mueller’s past choices may have put her in a position to provide some incidental, anecdotal background to the authorities investigating Mr. Perry’s death," he concluded. "Nothing more."

revealed why brooke mueller questioned matthew perry death investigation
Source: mega

Sangha was arrested for selling the fatal dose of ketamine to the 'Friends' star.

After Iwamasa and Fleming were taken into custody, it was revealed they accepted plea deals instead of going to trial.

Perry's stepfather Keith Morrison released a statement on his family's behalf in the wake of the arrests.

"We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew’s death. But it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously," he shared. "We look forward to justice taking its course."

revealed why brooke mueller questioned matthew perry death investigation
Source: mega

Perry detailed his lifelong addiction battle in his memoir, 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.'

This past March, Morrison, 77, insisted that the beloved comedic actor — who struggled with substance abuse for most of his life — appeared to be in good place before his death.

"He was happy, and he said so. And he hadn't said that for a long time," the broadcaster shared in an interview. "So it's a source of comfort, but also he didn't get to have his third act, and that's not fair."

Perry's autopsy revealed he died from the "acute effects of ketamine" and other factors including coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, a drug used to treat opioid addiction.

TMZ reported on Mueller's connection to the death investigation.

