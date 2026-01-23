Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Put on 'United Front' in First Public Appearance Together Since Model Berated His Parents in Scathing Post

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are standing strong amid the model’s allegations against his parents. The couple was spotted for the first time since Beckham’s ruthless social media post, walking their dog in Malibu, Calif., on Thursday, January 22. According to psychologist and body language expert Darren Stanton, the stars put on a “united front” and appeared unfazed by the online noise.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are estranged from the model's family.

“The new pictures of Brooklyn and Nicola on the beach are really important in terms of how they want to portray themselves to the world. It’s a physical, visible statement of them standing their ground, and shows Brooklyn standing on his own two feet despite the media attention surrounding him,” said Stanton on behalf of Covers. “It presents a united front with Nicola, showing that he’s firmly standing with his wife and supporting her above anyone else. Together, they want to create an image of being a power couple in their own right, without the influence of other people.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz put on a 'united front.'

The expert noted that Beckham’s body language indicated he is protective of his woman. “The fact that Brooklyn has his arm wrapped so tightly around Nicola in some of the shots doesn’t quite come across as an affectionate and loving gesture. When someone places their arm around another person like that, it can be interpreted as a form of ownership,” Stanton explained. “In this case, it isn’t negative. It’s more his way of Brooklyn’s way of saying, ‘This is who I’m standing by, and deal with it.’ He’s clearly prioritising Nicola first and foremost.”

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham recently called out his parents online.

The psychologist also noticed that Beckham, 26, leaned in toward Peltz, 31, in several photos, hinting that he depends on her. “Even though he’s trying to project the message that he’s standing on his own two feet, it suggests that she may be the more dominant one in the relationship, and that Brooklyn relies on her support just as much,” said Stanton. “That said, when it comes to them as a couple, the photos send very clear signals of solidarity and closeness.The message from the photos is simple — this is us, we’re together, and that’s not up for debate.”

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham Said He Does 'Not Want to Reconcile' With His Family

Source: MEGA David and Victoria Beckham allegedly 'controlled narratives' in their family.

Beckham dragged parents David, 50, and Victoria, 51, in a scathing social media tirade on Monday, January 19, following months of allegations surrounding family drama. "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," said Brooklyn. "For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out."

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham Alleged Mom Victoria Tried to 'Ruin' His Wedding

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Victoria Beckham allegedly 'canceled' making Nicola Peltz's wedding dress.